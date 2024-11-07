2023 NFL redraft: Selecting a new top-10 as Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young flame out
It’s always an interesting time to reimagine how an NFL Draft might have played out differently, and now we're at the point of dissecting what the 2023 Draft could have been, especially as Indianapolis Colts' and Carolina Panthers' quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young have sizzled out.
With both teams investing heavily in young talent at the quarterback position, it raises questions about whether alternative picks might have altered the season's trajectory. As we look back, the "what-ifs" seem to grow even more compelling.
10 . Chicago Bears - Darnell Wright, OT or Paris Johnson Jr., OT
Original pick: OT Darnell Wright
Not much changes with the Bears' pick right here. Either way, Chicago takes a top player and addresses their need on the offensive line. There's no reason for the Bears to not take Darnell Wright again in a re-draft but let's consider that Vegas took Richardson at number seven, so the Bears would have had their choice at the top two offensive tackles in the draft.
9. Philadelphia Eagles - Joey Porter Jr., CB
Original pick: DT Jalen Carter
The Eagles originally addressed their defensive line with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In reality, they waited until round four to draft a cornerback in Kelee Ringo out of Georgia while Pittsburgh snagged Porter Jr. 32nd overall. In this do-over, the Eagles address the position early by selecting Joey Porter Jr.. Porter would have played opposite Darius Slay as the replacement for James Bradberry.
Porter has become the number one guy for the Steelers and has 76 tackles, 13 passes defended, two interceptions, and three tackles for loss in two years. He struggled a bit with penalties during his rookie season but is still transforming into a star.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Christian Gonzalez, CB
Original pick: RB Bijan Robinson
Picking Bijan Robinson wasn't the worst choice for the Falcons. He's a great player and has been a valuable addition to Atlanta's backfield but the value pick here is the question. Since the Falcons still don't have a strong number two corner opposite from A.J. Terrell, Christian Gonzalez would be the pick here.
Gonzalez has started all nine games for New England this season and has one interception on nine passes defended.
7. Las Vegas Raiders - Paris Johnson Jr., OT or Anthony Richardson, QB
Original pick: EDGE Tyree Wilson
This was a difficult choice for me since the Raiders have many crucial needs. They originally addressed the defense with this pick, but they continue to have a lot of issues on offense. They need a right tackle to solidify the offensive line, but they also desperately need a quarterback. Picking either Paris Johnson Jr. or Anthony Richardson would have boasted well for them, especially considering Tyree Wilson hasn't been the contributor the Raiders had hoped for.
6. Detroit Lions - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
Original pick: OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Arizona Cardinals)
The Detroit Lions drafted Gibbs at No. 12 overall in the draft and nothing indicates it should be any different had they stayed at No. 6 and not traded back with the Cardinals.
5. Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Carter, DT
Original pick: CB Devon Witherspoon
Jalen Carter was popularly mocked to the Seahawks prior to the draft but ultimately fell down the board after some serious off-field incidents. Seattle's defense is currently struggling and a force like Carter would have been beneficial for their defensive line.
4. Indianapolis Colts - Devon Witherspoon, CB
Original pick: QB Anthony Richardson
I hate giving up on Richardson already but there is a strange narrative going around after he took himself out for one play against the Texans in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. He has been benched for veteran Joe Flacco. If the Colts didn't draft a quarterback here, they had several other positions to consider. In the end, the Colts would go with the top cornerback in the draft: Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon has been a valuable addition to the Seahawks' secondary and he would've done the same for the Colts.
3. Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson Jr., LB
Original pick: LB Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans)
Whether the Cardinals stayed put at No. 3 overall or traded it to the Texans, Will Anderson Jr. would be the pick here. Why change it when he earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors?
2. Houston Texans - Bryce Young, QB
Original pick: QB C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)
I still think Bryce Young is a talented quarterback. He just happened to go to an organization who wasn't ready to develop him or give him the proper support. I think Young would have had a better rookie season with the Texans than with the Panthers. I'm not saying he would have done great, but I think he would have performed better.
1. Carolina Panthers - C.J. Stroud, QB
Original pick: QB Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers)
The Carolina Panthers might regret taking the wrong quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft so here's the chance for them to get a re-do. I originally thought C.J. Stroud was going to go to the Panthers after seeing a video of Panthers former offensive coordinator Josh McCown (who was fired halfway through the 2023 season) telling Stroud "Maybe when you live in Charlotte we’ll find a court." I guess their plans changed along the way.
I think Stroud would have been a better fit for the Panthers. He fits the typical profile for a starting NFL quarterback and has a higher ceiling than Young does. He also happened to have a far better rookie year than Young, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Who knows if he would have been able to replicate that success with the Panthers, but one can only dream.