3 Seahawks in danger of being cut after preseason Week 1
Seahawks who should be cut after preseason Week 1: Dee Eskridge
Dee Eskridge already had a problem with a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy stemming from an arrest for domestic violence.
Then he picked up an apparent injury on the opening kickoff of Thursday’s preseason opener for the Seahawks, further putting his battle for a roster place in question.
But his biggest setback comes in the form of Jake Bobo.
The undrafted free agent out of UCLA thrilled in his NFL preseason debut, catching three passes for a team-best 55 yards and a touchdown. He also made showed value on special teams, nearly setting up a downed punt at the goal line.
The Seahawks are likely to carry six receivers into the season with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and first-round draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way. The remaining three spots need filling and Dareke Young appears to have enough potential to hold one, leaving two spots for Cody Thompson, Cade Johnson, who suffered a scary injury but appears okay, Bobo, Eskridge and others.
After Thursday, Bobo looks far more likely to grab that roster spot and push one of the veterans out. And one of those veterans won’t be available for the first six games of the season.
At a certain point, Eskridge’s off-the-field trouble and injury history have to catch up to him and this feels like the moment.