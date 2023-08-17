Vikings Rumors: Justin Jefferson disrespect, Jordan Addison injury, rookie LB fights
By Scott Rogust
Vikings rumors: Justin Jefferson disrespected by former teammate
Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings solidified himself as one of the best wide receivers in the game today, all while being in the league for just three years. In each of those three seasons, Jefferson recorded over 1,000 receiving yards. Last season, Jefferson won the Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 128 receptions and 1,809 yards. He could very well be the highest-paid player at his position in the near future.
On Wednesday, Jefferson was the subject of debate. Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark expressed his belief that second-year wideout George Pickens is more talented than Jefferson. It was a take that caused quite an uproar on social media, and it only increased in the passing hours.
Clark’s comments went all the way to Steelers training camp. Current cornerback Patrick Peterson, who spent the previous two seasons with the Vikings, was asked by reporters whether he thought Pickens was more talented than Jefferson. Peterson said “I can see it,” while also saying that Pickens is “raw.” While Peterson did call Jefferson “a savant,” he said that based on talent, he has to agree with Clark that Pickens has the advantage.
Pickens is just about to enter his second season in the NFL. After spending his college years at Georgia, the Steelers took a chance on Pickens by using their second-round pick in 2022. As a rookie, Pickens proved to be their most explosive option in the passing game, as evidenced by incredible catches, like his one-hander against the Cleveland Browns.
In 17 games, Pickens recorded 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns on 84 targets.
The sky is the limit for Pickens, but one year, he is called more talented than Jefferson. Is it too soon? We should find out once Pickens logs more years.