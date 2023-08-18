What channel is the ACC Network in the 2023-24 season?
The 2023-24 ACC championship is back up for grabs in football this year with Clemson and Florida State favored to battle it out for the title.
The Tigers have won seven of the last eight ACC titles. Florida State has been in a drought since 2014 but the Seminoles are on the rise with plenty of preseason hype in the preseason rankings.
And, of course, North Carolina and Miami will look to have a say, along with NC State and others.
Who will triumph and who will falter? Fans will want to tune in throughout the season to conference games broadcast on the ACC Network to find out. After all, you never know how much longer the conference will be in its current form.
Luckily we’ve got all the information needed to do just that.
What channel is the ACC Network in the 2023-24 season?
Carriers for the ACC Network include Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Frontier, Spectrum TV, Verizon Fios and others.
The exact channel for the ACC Network will depend on where you’re watching from if your television service provider is Spectrum, Frontier or Xfinity.
- Verizon Fios: Channel 329 SD / 829 HD
- DirecTV: Channel 612 SD/HD
- Dish: Channel 402
How to stream ACC Network in 2023-24?
To watch the ACC on your desired streaming device, check out Watch ESPN’s ACC Network live stream, though you will need to log in through a television service provider.
Those on Fubo TV can also stream ACC Network. If you don’t already have Fubo, you can take advantage of their seven-day free trial.
Other streaming services that carry ACC Network include Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
What is the ACC Network?
ESPN partnered with the ACC in 2019 to launch the ACC Netowrk to televise regular-season and tournament games from across sports in the conference. Between the network and ACCNX, the digicial streaming platform, 1,500 ACC events are broadcast each year.