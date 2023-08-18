Commanders finally make the obvious decision at quarterback
By John Buhler
Sam Howell will be the Week 1 starter at quarterback for the Washington Commanders.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has spoken. It will be Sam Howell under center Week 1 vs. the Arizona Cardinals over Jacoby Brissett on Sept. 10.
This seemed to be the direction Rivera and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were leaning. The former North Carolina standout started the final game of last year once Taylor Heinicke was more than willing to hand the baton off to him. Howell had an up-and-down run playing for Mack Brown in Chapel Hill, but his talent was always undeniable. However, he is rather inconsistent, too.
Given that Washington projects to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, just do it, man.
Let’s discuss why naming The Nervous Bird QB1 was the only move for Washington to make here.
For as great as Brissett is as a backup, he is a backup for a reason. He projects as a future coordinator or a head coach, but you are only going to win like, 40 percent of your games with him under center. That is fine for a mediocre team like Washington, but what if Howell is good? That is the gamble Rivera, Bieniemy and the rest of the coaching staff will need to make to stick around.
You have to remember this. There is a new ownership group in town. Josh Harris bought the team from Daniel Snyder this summer. While he has other fish to fry in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers and in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils, you better believe Harris and company will turn their undivided attention towards whatever this Washingtonian football team has sadly become.
They may let things lie where they lie for this season before making potentially wholesale changes heading into 2024. Next year’s NFL Draft looks to be dripping with franchise quarterback talent, none more promising than last season’s Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams over at USC or interestingly enough, Howell’s former college teammate in Drake Maye over at North Carolina.
In short, it is the same sort of play other so-so NFC teams like the Atlanta Falcons are doing with Desmond Ridder, and to some extent what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing with Baker Mayfield. The conference is down and bottom-heavy, meaning somebody halfway decent could lead his team to the playoffs. If Howell or Ridder hit, then it is good for Washington and Atlanta.
Should either bomb, then the Commanders and Falcons can turn their attention to the NFL Draft.