Greg Olsen gives his thoughts on NIL and college football realignment
By John Buhler
Greg Olsen has skepticism on us being able to untie this knot we have created with college football realignment, and to some extent with unregulated NIL and transfer portal issues.
Former Miami Hurricanes star tight end Greg Olsen certainly has some thoughts on NIL, the transfer portal, and especially college football realignment.
Olsen may have one of the best gigs in football calling NFL games for FOX, as well as being the new Chief Family Officer for Batten, but yes, he is very concerned about where things are going in college sports. Although he thinks his alma mater will come out of this okay because of its South Floridian location, football history and academic prowess, some other schools will be left behind.
Olsen remains steadfast in believing his former coach Mario Cristobal can turn Miami around.
"“It’s just crazy. I think what’s fortunate for Miami is their brand, especially the brand that Mario is trying to re-establish. By the time all that comes into play, if things go according to plan, Mario, Miami’s brand will travel, right? I think Miami’s brand was and has always been such a national brand. People know the logo, they know the reputation, they know the former players and the hall of famers that have come through there. So I think that’s going in their favor.”"
While he wouldn’t necessary say the word “inducement”, Olsen largely hinted at that with NIL.
"“Realignment, in general, I think is inevitable. I think the cat was let out of the bag when everything became an arms race, when recruiting became who has the greatest resources. They hide behind NIL. There’s no NIL actually going on. Everyone continues to call it NIL. They’re just paying recruits that people can hide behind name, image and likeness.”"
The shame in it all is that what would have helped the likes of Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow from a generation ago is not what NIL is being used for now. It is being used to influence high schoolers.
"“This is not Johnny Manziel capitalizing on selling his autographs at a signing or when they sell his jersey in the bookstore. ‘Why didn’t he get paid?’ That was what they sold it under. In that part, you can understand it, but this has gone completely past any of that. This is just strictly ‘How much does it cost for a five-star recruit? A four-star recruit?’ And if you’re not able to pay, you’re not gonna get those guys.”"
And just you wait to hear what Olsen had to say about inherently reckless conference realignment.
Greg Olsen: “Gonna be difficult to untie this knot” with conference realignment
While Olsen remains adamant that Cristobal will get things sorted out in Miami, as well as the Hurricanes being alright whichever way the wind blows when it comes to realignment, they have been one of the programs most synonymous with NIL because of John Ruiz and LifeWallet. Other schools have done seedy things too, but it is not like Miami is not at fault when it comes to all this.
And as far as why we are getting yet another wave of realignment, Olsen put on his broadcasting hat and gave it to me straight: There’s no value in being on the West Coast, only on the East Coast.
"“They’re saying, ‘Okay, how do we grow our athletic budgets?’ They way you do that is through TV deals. None of the West Coast schools wanted to be part of it because their TV deals suck because they are on the West Coast and people don’t watch them because their games are on at weird times. So everyone’s fighting to be in the big East Coast markets, and that’s why you see people jump into the Big Ten.”"
With teams in the Pacific Time Zone linking up with the Big Ten, Olsen is apprehensive that we will be able to untangle this Gordian knot of great confusion when it comes to conference realignment.
"“I think right now what we’re doing to college sports is gonna be difficult to untie this knot. The money is dictating decisions. If you don’t have money in your sports programs right now, you can’t compete and that’s just the reality of it. Schools are just playing with the hand that they’re dealt. It’s wild.”"
In time, these schools switching leagues will create new rivalries with their new conference opponents. People will soon forget that State University A had such a storied history on the gridiron with Little Brother State University B. Where it does get sad is the college game is slowly but surely becoming more and more like the pro game. Do we need something else corporate?
Part of what makes college football the best is that it doesn’t and never had to make any sense. There are more than 10 teams in the Big Ten, but rarely 12 in the Big 12. Midwestern schools are in the SEC. States that don’t touch the Atlantic Ocean are in the ACC. Nobody has the same amount of teams in each conference. But whatever we still love it, right? Only time will tell, man…
As long as the dollar is the end all, be all, we all just better buckle up for the wildest of rides then.
