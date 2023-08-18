Packers GM shoots down David Bakhtiari trade rumors with a bazooka
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst heard the trade rumors around David Bakhtiari and decided to put an end to them beyond a shadow of a doubt.
Aaron Rodgers stirred up rumors of a possible Jets trade for Packers center David Bakhtiari with one Instagram post.
Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst shot them down with one quote.
“First of all, we’re not gonna trade David [Bakhtiari], so let’s just get that out of the way,” Gutekunst told reporters on Friday.
Packers have no interest in trading David Bakhtiari, so stop asking, Jets
The Bakhtiari-to-Jets rumors were already extremely flimsy. It was far more likely Rodgers was having fun with his former teammate by tagging him on his backside than signalling a trade.
So it had to be easy for Gutekunst to start his Friday media availability with a full-blown denial of the entire concept.
Rodgers and the Jets wanting someone like Bakhtiari makes a lot of sense. The offensive line is the weak link on the offense. Duane Brown is on the PUP list and his availability to start the season is in question.
However, the Packers even taking that call does not. They have their own quarterback whose blindside needs protecting. Trading the three-time Pro Bowler when they’ve just put all their faith in Jordan Love would be inconceivable.
It would be different if the Packers were in the process of tearing everything down, but they’re not. They’re still gunning for the NFC North this year. They want to put Love in the position to succeed. Shipping out his most important protector would be counterintuitive and, frankly, stupid.
It will be interesting to see what the Jets do to try to keep Rodgers’ jersey clean. It just won’t involved Bakhtiari, at least not this year.