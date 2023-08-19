Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones latest, Justyn Ross value, potential trade bait?
By Mark Powell
Chiefs Rumors: Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire trade bait?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a surplus at the running back position. That’s not an insult to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who could still have a role on this team if KC decides to hold onto him after training camp.
CEH is a former first-round pick out of LSU. However, given the emergence of Isiah Pacheco, there’s no real need to keep a starting-level player on the roster if he has potential suitors on the trade market.
I outlined Edwards-Helaire as potential trade bait in an article on Thursday:
"“Clyde Edwards-Helaire was once viewed as the future at the position. However, with the emergence of players like Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, Edwards-Helaire’s place in this offense is in question. If he’s on the roster come the start of the season, Edwards-Helaire will see limited touches, as was the case near the end of last season and the playoffs. Yet, he’s still young and talented enough to contribute for another team. Why not deal him for a late-round pick?”"
Edwards-Helaire himself seems to know his future is up in the air. He can only control what he does on the practice field.
“I can’t think two years ahead from now or the position I will be in 12 months from now,” Edwards-Helaire said. “It was really coming in and figuring out and seeing the things I can work on and from that point on rolling with it. I know what I have to do in order to get on the field and do the things I need to do this year.”
If CEH is as valuable as the Chiefs say he is, it would make sense to trade him while his value is still high.