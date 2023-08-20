3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot, 1 who should be cut after preseason Week 2
By Mark Powell
Chiefs player to cut: Chris Oladokun
Chris Oladokun did not play poorly in Kansas City’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. However, he has far too much ground to make up if he’s going to make this Chiefs roster.
Teams rarely carry four quarterbacks at once. Even three is an outlier, unless that third is on the practice squad. Unless Kansas City opts to trade Blaine Gabbert or Shane Buechele — which there is an argument for — Oladokun will likely be on the outside looking in when Kansas City trims the roster.
Now, this is not to say Oladokun won’t find a home elsewhere. He’s shown some flashes this preseason, and could sign on with another practice squad if he’s caught the eye of any opposing coaches.
Oladokun threw a game-losing interception against the Saints last week. Against Arizona, he completed four of his five passes, but failed to make much of an impact beyond that. As Chiefs Wire stated prior to the game, Oladokun is likely to be released regardless of his performance.
"“Oladokun threw an interception that sealed Kansas City’s fate against the Saints on Sunday and will need to show more discretion in his second opportunity against Arizona. Though he isn’t likely to make the Chiefs’ roster regardless of his performance on Saturday, he could redeem himself in the eyes of Kansas City’s fans if he manages to come through in the clutch.”"
Oladokun has a lot of work to do if he wants to catch the likes of Gabbert for the QB3 job, and he’s running out of time.