Chiefs Rumors: QB battle, Ross clinches roster spot, Rashee Rice drops
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Justyn Ross all but secured his spot on 53-man roster
Wide receiver Justyn Ross is living up to the hype this preseason, and that’s saying a lot considering just how much fans and pundits were singing his praises.
The Chiefs camp standout enters his second year in Kansas City and shined against the Cardinals despite his sparse minutes. In Week 2 of preseason, Ross recorded two catches for 18 yards and sniffed the end zone a few times: Ross ran a nifty route to connect with Patrick Mahomes for a 12-yard gain in the first quarter and also built up chemistry with Blaine Gabbert in the third quarter.
Arrowhead Addict’s Josh Fann pointed out perhaps the biggest takeaway from Ross’ performances in the second week of preseason: the fact that he got the first-team treatment:
"The important thing to acknowledge here outside of Ross’ actual performance is the fact he got a legitimate run with the first-team offense. Usually, players that get significant runs with the first-team offense both in camp and the preseason games are the exact opposite of being on the bubble."
The Clemson product ate in his freshman and sophomore years prior to his injury, and he seems primed to carve out a significant role in this year’s Chiefs offense, too. As the Chiefs continue their remodeling of the wideout room, Ross appears firmly on the inside of the bubble as long as he avoids serious injury.
Impressive training camp? Check. Solid two weeks of preseason so far? Check. All that’s waiting for him now is his NFL debut come September.