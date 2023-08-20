Cowboys DeMarvion Overshown injury update was worse than imagined
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys found out that one of their top rookies in training camp, DeMarvion Overshown, is going to be sidelined for quite some time. Sadly, Overshown isn’t the only rookie sidelined long-term.
The Dallas Cowboys completed their second preseason game on Saturday, where they fell to the Settle Seahawks 22-14. During their game, third-round draft pick DeMarvion Overshown walked off the field and eventually got carted to the locker room with a left knee injury. Even with the injury, Overshown sent out a message to Cowboys fans that read, “Still blessed,” as reports indicated that the fear was that he tore his ACL ahead of a scheduled MRI. On Sunday, the bad news was confirmed, and then some.
According to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Overshown has torn his ACL and he will be out for the entirety of the 2023 season. Additionally, Gehlken reports that rookie tight end John Stephens is also sidelined for the year due to a torn ACL.
Cowboys losing promising rookies DeMarvion Overshown and John Stephens for the season
Overshown’s injury occurred as he was making a tackle on Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet. After making the tackle, Overshown grabbed his left knee, which forced him out of the game.
The former Texas Longhorns player was making a strong impression on the Cowboys throughout training camp. It was a feel-good story, considering he grew up and played college football in Texas, and had the chance to receive playing time on the Cowboys to start his NFL career. In the team’s first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Overshown recorded six total tackles (two solo). On Saturday, before his injury, Overshown recorded three total tackles (one solo).
As for Stephens, he was signed as an undrafted free agent after playing for TCU and Louisiana in college. Stephens recorded five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Dallas’ preseason opener against Jacksonville. On Sunday, he caught one-of-two targets for six yards.
The Cowboys have had an eventful offseason, as they prepare for the upcoming season, as they try to make it past the Divisional Round for the first time since the 1995 season. Now, with just one more preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders remaining before the start of the campaign, are without two of their rookies.