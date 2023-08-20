MLB Little League Classic ticket prices: How much does it cost to attend
By Mark Powell
Winning tickets to the MLB little league classic isn’t as easy as it seems. Given the size of the venue and demand for tickets, MLB imposed a lottery system.
Tickets for the MLB Little League Classic are tough to come by. The game takes place at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport this year, home of the Williamsport Crosscutters of the collegiate MLB Draft League.
While the dimensions are perfect for a major-league baseball game, there’s less room for, say, an audience of 40,000+ people. That’s where MLB comes in, as they imposed a lottery system of sorts for a select few fans to watch the game in person.
This year’s registration began on June 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET, and closed at noon ET on July 7. A week later, a random drawing took place and winners were informed via email. From there, tickets were chosen and handed out to the lucky guests.
How much are tickets to the MLB Little League Classic?
Tickets are only made available for little league teams and their families. If there are seats left after then, fans are welcome to sign up for a lottery system which will determine who gets to go. This year’s little league classic is between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.
Because tickets weren’t made available via secondhand apps like Stubhub or Ticketmaster, it’s unclear exactly how much they cost applicants.
How to buy tickets to the MLB Little League Classic?
Tickets are handed out via a lottery system, rather than on the open market like a normal baseball game. Registration began this year on June 23, 2023 and closed on July 7, 2023. A week later, the winners were chosen and informed via email. Next season’s game, which features the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees, should offer a similar chance for some fans to attend.