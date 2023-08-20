3 Packers who locked up roster spot in preseason Week 2, one cut candidate on the brink
Packers who earned roster spot No. 1: CB Carrington Valentine
The franchise wound up making 13 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. There were seven picks on offense, five on defense, and former Auburn University kicker Anders Carlson was a sixth-round choice.
Four of those 13 picks came in the seventh round, the first of those 6’0”, 194-pound cornerback Carrington Valentine.
The 232nd pick in April has not only started both of Green Bay’s preseason game, no defensive player saw more action in either contest for Matt LaFleur’s squad. Last week against the Bengals, the former University of Kentucky standout led the club with four tackles (all solo). There was a 17-yard interception return while Valentine was credited with three passes defensed.
On Saturday night vs. the visiting Patriots, the emerging performer had two more solo tackles and knocked down two passes. He has also been a contributor on special teams as well.
Defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s unit could certainly use another playmaker in the secondary and one that could also help with run support. The Packers allowed 40 offensive touchdowns in 17 games. Green Bay gave up 139.5 yards per game on the ground and nearly half of those aforementioned 40 TDs came via the ground (18). Valentine seems destined for a big role in 2023.
