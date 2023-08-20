Red Sox celebrate sweep of last-place Yankees like they won a playoff series
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox completed their series sweep over the New York Yankees on Sunday, and players showered manager Alex Cora with beer during his post-game press conference.
The New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox rivalry is the most prestigious in all professional sports. Considering their history, a win for either team is that much sweeter. On Sunday, the Red Sox had the opportunity to complete their series sweep over the Yankees.
After back-and-forth scoring and a controversial play at home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Red Sox were able to get the 6-5 victory on an RBI double from Justin Tuner in the top of the ninth. Closer Kenley Jansen, who allowed a double to Greg Allen and hit D.J. LeMahieu with a pitch to start the bottom frame, got out of the jam by striking out Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres and forcing catcher Ben Rortvedt to fly out to end the game.
It seems like the Red Sox really wanted to celebrate this victory.
Manager Alex Cora was speaking with reporters in his office following the game, but there was a knock on the door. Jansen pulled Cora out of the room to give the players another speech, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. When Cora returned, per McCaffrey, he was covered in beer.
Red Sox celebrate series sweep over Yankees with beer
Cora can be seen speaking with reporters, via NESN, where he is wearing a Red Sox City Connect hat and a grey t-shirt featuring the cartoon character, “Underdog.”
Sure, this was a sweep over the last-place Yankees, who are on an eight-game losing streak, their longest since 1995. Not to mention that New York’s playoff odds have dwindled to 0.5 percent on FanGraphs after the game. But, the Red Sox have seen their chances of making the postseason increase from 14.2 percent to 16.9 percent after their victory on Sunday.
The Red Sox have a tough mountain to climb for the remaining month and a half of this season. The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays are dueling for first place in the AL East, while the Toronto Blue Jays are narrowly holding onto the final AL Wild Card spot with how the Seattle Mariners have been playing as of late. Boston can use this as a momentum builder, but they will be tested shortly, as they play 7-of-their-next 10 games against the Houston Astros, with the remaining three coming against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Regardless of what happens in the coming games, the Red Sox are feeling good after sweeping the rival Yankees, who are falling further and further out of a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
Just so everyone knows, while the Yankees were lamenting in their clubhouse after another loss on Sunday, the Red Sox were cracking open beers and celebrating.