College football rankings 2023: 15 best running backs ready to take Bijan Robinson’s mantle
By John Buhler
With Bijan Robinson now on the Atlanta Falcons, here are the 15 best returning running backs in college football.
Keep your eyes on any of these college football stars to be this year’s Doak Walker Award winner.
Bijan Robinson was last year’s recipient as the sensational running back for the Texas Longhorns. Had he returned to school for one last ride, he probably would have repeated. But now that he is on the Atlanta Falcons, we must turn our attention to college football’s latest offering of supreme running back talent. Most reside in the Big Ten, but there are plenty of guys to hand the ball off to.
Here are the 15 best running backs in college football, as well as a few other honorable mentions.
Honorable Mentions: Rasheen Ali (Marshall), Marquez Cooper (Kent State), Audric Estime (Notre Dame), Damien Martinez (Oregon State), Devin Neal (Kansas)
College football rankings: Top 15 running backs entering 2023 college season
Kendall Milton could be in for a super senior season with the Georgia Bulldogs
It is hard to believe that Kendall Milton will be entering his fourth season with the Georgia Bulldogs. Although he has never broken off 1,000 yards in a season, he plays in an offense that shares the wealth in the ground game. He has had to split carries with the likes of James Cook, Daijun Edwards, Kenny McIntosh and Zamir White for years. Now could be Milton’s time to shine.
Despite having a new offensive coordinator at the helm in Mike Bobo, who doesn’t like to run the dang ball some times, Georgia will also be breaking in a new starting quarterback. As expected, Carson Beck got the nod over Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. Regardless, the new UGA starter will want to lean on the Dawgs’ great ground game and do work behind this offensive line.
Look for Milton to be a cornerstone in the Georgia backfield this season in hopes of a three-peat.