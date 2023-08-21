College football rankings 2023: 15 best running backs ready to take Bijan Robinson’s mantle
By John Buhler
Jarquez Hunter could help turn around the Auburn Tigers in a hurry this season
It may not be an overnight fix, but expect for the Auburn Tigers to be markedly better under Hugh Freeze than they ever were under Bryan Harsin. While chaos has consumed this traditional power of late, the Tigers have still been able to run the ball anyway. Look for junior Jarquez Hunter to lead the way down on The Plains, possibly being in the mix to be an all-conference performer this year.
Freeze may covet a mobile quarterback above all else, but it only serves him and his program to have a plethora of great running backs to lean on. Hunter should be at the top of the list for the Tigers this season. As long as he stays healthy, Auburn could be in the mix to win upwards of eight games this year. Their talent is not quite there, but no doubt about it, Hunter is one of their best.
Look for Hunter to approach 1,000 yards or so on the ground in a much-improved Auburn offense.
Carson Steele is about to make a name for himself starring for the UCLA Bruins
If you are unaware of who Carson Steele is, listen up. The former Ball State Cardinals standout transferred to UCLA this past offseason. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in the MAC and will be joining an offense well-versed in pounding the rock under Chip Kelly. It may be a major step up in competition for the junior, but he could make some noise in the final season of Pac-12 football.
It may be the first year the Bruins will not have Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center in half a decade, but that is not the end of the world for them either. Former Kent State starter Collin Schlee also transferred over from the MAC, as well as top-flight quarterback recruit Dante Moore coming to Westwood. If you are sleeping on the Bruins, you can do so at your own peril this year.
If Steele is every bit as good as Zach Charbonnet was for UCLA, then we are in for a real treat!