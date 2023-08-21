College football rankings 2023: 15 best running backs ready to take Bijan Robinson’s mantle
By John Buhler
Donovan Edwards will be an integral part of the best rushing attack in football
There are so many reasons to be bullish on the Michigan Wolverines again this season. The two-time defending Big Ten champions are so close to almost winning their first-ever College Football Playoff game that it is ridiculous. The fact they did not get it done vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl last year was head-scratching, especially with the best No. 2 tailback in college in Donovan Edwards.
To me, Edwards was a transformative recruit for the Michigan program. He was every bit the blue-chip prospect that every program of note wanted. By him choosing to go to Michigan, it was a coronation of sorts for the Wolverines in the Big Ten, allowing them to overtake the hated Ohio State Buckeyes in-division. Edwards is no change-of-pace back; he’s capable of carrying this team.
It would not shock me in the slightest if he flat-out claimed the Doak Walker for his own in 2023.
Miyan Williams helps give Ohio State one of the best rushing attacks out there
Ohio State may be defined by its passing attack under head coach Ryan Day, as well as the best receiving corps in football coached up by recently promoted offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. However, if the Buckeyes are going to get back to the College Football Playoff and contend for a national title, it starts with the rushing attack featuring TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams.
Henderson has already been mentioned on this top-15 list, but I like what Williams is about a tad more. It is like choosing between your children, but I really like Williams’ consistency as a running back since he first came to Columbus. Regardless, there may only be one more team in college football with a better stable of running backs this season than the Buckeyes. They are so loaded!
If their quarterback play holds steady and their defense improves, Ohio State can win it all, man.