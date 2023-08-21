College football rankings 2023: 15 best running backs ready to take Bijan Robinson’s mantle
By John Buhler
Frank Gore Jr. has pedigree on his side as the best Group of Five running back
If only he were a little bit bigger… Regardless, Frank Gore Jr. plays with a boulder-sized chip on his shoulder. He may be the namesake son of Miami Hurricanes legend and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Frank Gore, but he is about to tear up the Group of Five once again on the ground. The fact he returned to Southern Miss for one last season makes the Golden Eagles must watch television.
Anytime we can get an outstanding playmaker like Gore at a Group of Five school, we all win as fans. What he did in the bowl game last year was simply unforgettable. He wanted all the yards, and then proceeded to get all the yards. Southern Miss may not sniff a New Year’s Six bowl, but you better believe we will be getting more than our fair share of Gore highlights from the Eagles.
Look for Gore to do everything in his power to ensure himself of being a day-two NFL Draft pick.
Bucky Irving pairs with Bo Nix to former one elite quarterback/running back duo
A big reason to be bullish on Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks in year two is it will be another year of quarterback Bo Nix handing the ball off to Bucky Irving. Nix came to Eugene by way of Auburn, while Irving did the same from Minnesota a year ago. For the Ducks to win the Pac-12 one last time, they are going to need this offensive duo to keep pace with the conference’s best offerings.
The good news for Oregon is the Ducks recruited phenomenally well under Lanning’s predecessor Mario Cristobal, as well as Lanning being an elite recruiter himself. Oregon may not have a fertile crop of talent in-state, but all that Phil Knight Nike money can make up the difference. Regardless, look for Irving to hit pay dirt over and over again on what should be another excellent Ducks team.
Should Irving play up to his potential, he could be the best running back in the Pac-12 going away.