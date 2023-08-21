College football rankings 2023: 15 best running backs ready to take Bijan Robinson’s mantle
By John Buhler
Will Shipley may be the key in Clemson making the College Football Playoff again
With Cade Klubnik entering his first season as the Clemson Tigers’ starting quarterback, you better believe he should lean on one of the best and most versatile tailbacks in the entire country in Will Shipley. Highly-touted coming out of high school, Shipley has flashed at times, but has never really lived up to his five-star potential. Then again, he had to take his hand-offs from ole D.J. Uiagalelei.
Assuming Klubnik can be far more accurate than his predecessor, look for Shipley to thrive in Garrett Riley’s offensive system. It may be a scheme with Air Raid roots, but we all saw how much the TCU Horned Frogs liked to pound the rock a season ago. It seems as though the stars are aligning for Shipley this season, possibly helping the Tigers return to the College Football Playoff.
Shipley could be the catalyst to take Clemson from good, to great, to simply outstanding this year.
Braelon Allen plays at the right school to potentially bring home the Doak Walker
It may be a change of guard of the Wisconsin Badgers football program, but you would be lying to yourself if you thought Luke Fickell and Phil Longo would just abandon the run for the pass all together. The Badgers may try to bring modern passing concepts to Madison this season with Tanner Mordecai under center, but we all want to see them run the ball with Braelon Allen a ton!
He may not be Jonathan Taylor or Melvin Gordon, but Allen plays the right position at the right school to win the Doak Walker. Given that Wisconsin is a sneaky-good candidate to crash the College Football Playoff party out of the Big Ten, he might even be a candidate to get to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York and not win it. Allen just needs to rush for 2,000 yards…
Should the Badgers offer a balanced offensive attack, they can hang with anyone in the Big Ten.