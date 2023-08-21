College football rankings 2023: 15 best running backs ready to take Bijan Robinson’s mantle
By John Buhler
Nicholas Singleton and Drew Allar could win the Big Ten for Penn State this year
One team that has everyone’s undivided attention in Big Ten country is the Penn State Nittany Lions. While much has been made about first-year starting quarterback Drew Allar, keep in mind how incredible Nicholas Singleton is as their star running back. Even though the Big Ten is starting to become more about the pass, you win and lose games in-conference by way of the run game.
I don’t know if James Franklin’s team has the depth of say a Michigan or an Ohio State in-division, but they have the top-end talent to certainly compete with the Wolverines and Buckeyes for Big Ten East supremacy. As long as Singleton stays healthy, the Nittany Lions feel like a lock to win at least 10 games this year and get back to a New Year’s Six bowl. Of course, they could exceed that.
The Big Ten is freaking loaded at running back, but no one has more room to grown than Singleton.
Raheim Sanders could allow for Arkansas to sneak up some people in the SEC
Don’t look now, but we are most definitely sleeping on the Arkansas Razorbacks this season. After breaking through in 2021, the Hogs pulled back in year three under Sam Pittman. Although they had KJ Jefferson back for another year, team wasn’t quite good enough to build on two years ago’s success. Well, well, well… Not only will Jefferson be back once again, but so will Raheim Sanders.
I don’t know how high Arkansas can finish in the deep SEC West, but it wouldn’t shock me if Jefferson and Sanders combined to have tremendous seasons to get the Hogs to 9-3 and in third place in the division behind only Alabama and LSU in some order. Arkansas will need to take advantage of this situation because Auburn won’t be down forever. They have to go out and get it.
Look for Sanders to be an all-conference performer at running back for the Razorbacks this year.