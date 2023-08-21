College football rankings 2023: 15 best running backs ready to take Bijan Robinson’s mantle
By John Buhler
Quinshon Judkins enters 2023 as the best running back in the SEC at Ole Miss
We cannot overlook what a sensational freshman season Quinshon Judkins had a year ago at Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin may be the king of the transfer portal, but he landed perhaps his best recruit to date in Judkins out of Montgomery, Alabama a year and change ago. He picked the Rebels over the in-state Auburn Tigers and Notre Dame. Ole Miss has an elite talent in Judkins for two more years.
The fact Judkins is only a true sophomore is staggering. Although the SEC oftentimes has great running backs who happen to be freshmen and sophomores, Judkins is the one ball carrier in this league who has us turning our heads the most. If you give Ole Miss space to run, Judkins will make you pay for it. Judkins just might be the SEC’s best offensive playmaker not named Brock Bowers.
I mean, we’re talking about a First-Team All-SEC performer and maybe a unanimous All-American.
Blake Corum returns to Michigan for one last shot at a Heisman and national title
We thought we saw the end of Blake Corum at Michigan when he got hurt in the Illinois game. While he tried his best to play in The Game vs. Ohio State, he was limited to only two carries in the win. After Michigan lost a heartbreaker to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Corum would be turning pro. Well, he decided to run it back one more time for us.
Whether it be getting to the Heisman Trophy ceremony or helping Michigan win its first College Football Playoff game to date, Corum decided to delay his entry into the NFL Draft for one more year. Very rarely do we see running backs as talented as Corum return for their senior seasons. Then again, very rarely have we see a team as deep as what Michigan has, so we understand this.
Don’t be shocked if Corum finishes inside the top four in Heisman Trophy voting in early December.