Dodger Stadium is literally underwater after Hurricane Hilary
By Mark Powell
Hurricane Hilary tore through southern California on Sunday, making landfall and bombarding the west coast with rainfall. The Dodger Stadium parking lot flooded, as well.
The Los Angeles Dodgers canceled their game on Sunday in preparation of Hurricane Hilary, which made landfall late last afternoon in California. The storm, paired with an earthquake, was a lot for a region that is typically peaceful this time of year.
Footage shot from above Los Angeles shows the impact the storm had on Dodger Stadium, which now might as well be considered an island of its own.
Thankfully, it does not appear the field itself or the stands are damaged. The parking lot and surrounding area are flooded, for now, which should dry up in the next couple of days once the storm passes.
As for the Dodgers, they head out on a road trip to Cleveland and Boston prior to heavily-anticipated series against the Diamondbacks and Braves at the end of August. It’s unclear as of this writing if the stadium underwent any damages which would impact those games.
Dodgers: Was Dodger Stadium damaged in Hurricane Hilary?
We’re not sure at this time whether the Dodger Stadium turf or seats were damaged in the Hurricane. It would appear the parking lot is flooded, but that can be drained prior to the team’s next home series in a few weeks.
Despite the off-field distraction of an earthquake and hurricane at home, Los Angeles has been thriving on the baseball field of late, moving up Kevin Henry’s MLB Power Rankings at the same time:
"“Los Angeles is 9-1 in their last 10 games and 17-2 in August. Since the All-Star break, the Dodgers are 25-9. It’s not hard to see that the Dodgers are churning toward the postseason and, with two days off thanks to Sunday’s game being moved to Saturday because of Hurricane Hilary, they will start a series in Cleveland on Tuesday fresh and ready for a reunion with Noah Syndergaard, who is slated to open the series for the Guardians,” Henry wrote."
We wish folks in Southern California the best as they heal from this natural disaster.