4 Zion Williamson trades the Pelicans should consider
By Jakob Ashlin
3. Zion Williamson to the Pistons
There are signs that the Detroit Pistons are attempting to compete. They held onto veteran wing Bojan Bogdanovic and traded for guard Joe Harris. If they wanted to take a big swing, Williamson makes perfect sense. The Pistons have an abundance of backcourt talent (Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser) and a startling amount of centers (Jalen Duren, James Wiseman, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III).
This deal would give the Pelicans an intriguing return of draft picks. The Pistons do have a lot of young talent, but they would be guaranteed to be contenders, especially given Williamson’s injury history. Bagley and Killian Hayes have considerable upside. However, nothing in this package is guaranteed. The Pistons could become a perennial contender with a healthy Williamson and a third-year leap from Cunningham. Bagley and Hayes are not surefire prospects. This is a high-risk, high-reward trade for both sides.