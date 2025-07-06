2025 British Grand Prix results, latest standings: A race-deciding penalty

It's yet another home victory at Silverstone, but not without a bit of controversy. Nico Hulkenberg scored a long-awaited podium, the first of his career.

Lando Norris won his home grand prix for the first time, a victory that pretty much fell into his lap after Oscar Piastri was handed a penalty for a maneuver he made under a safety car.

It was a race that started under wet conditions, dried up before more rain came down. Here's everything you need to know after Hulkenberg reaches the podium.

Piastri's controversial penalty

Piastri held the upper hand on Norris in qualifying and in the early portions of the race, but his chances of extending his championship advantage came crashing down under yellow flags.

What was deemed to be erratic braking that almost sent Max Verstappen into the back of him meant a 10-second penalty for Piastri.

During the crossover period from wet to slick tires, Piastri served his penalty, putting him five seconds behind Norris, an advantage he could not make up.

Piastri seemed as irritated as we've ever seen him in his post-race interview, clearly thinking the penalty was severe and not fair. While he said he wouldn't comment too much to avoid getting in trouble, he did say "apparently you can't brake under the safety car anymore."

Hulkenberg finally achieves his podium

Nico Hulkenberg is finally not stuck with one of the worst (active) records to hold.

In his 239th grand prix, Hulkenberg grabbed his first F1 podium, a massively popular result for the driver who has come close many times and never really had race-winning machinery under him since his debut in 2010.

Hulkenberg had Lewis Hamilton stalking behind him for quite a period of time, but the Ferrari couldn't get past. In the closing laps, it all came down to keeping it on the track, and the German driver did it.

Now, Sauber has launched itself into sixth in the constructors' standings, within shooting distance of Williams in fifth.

Rain strategy, keen driving sets the tone

When to go to dry tires was a decision to make before the lights even went out.

The big losers of the day were Charles Leclerc and George Russell, who gambled on dry tires multiple times, and it never worked out for them.

Max Verstappen made a rare on-track error, spinning on a safety car restart. Despite his misadventure, he battled back to fifth place.

But the same couldn't be said for Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto, who crashed in the wet, treacherous conditions. Kimi Antonelli was also forced to retire due to Hadjar ramming into him amidst the spray.

Hadjar rear-ends Antonelli at the restart and ends up in the barriers 💥#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/rlB83Ivk2R — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2025

The list of drivers who didn't have some sketchy moments would be easier to list -- Russell, Leclerc, Piastri and many more were able to continue on despite offs on-track.

Next up: Belgium

F1 takes a weird mini-break before the Belgian Grand Prix in three weeks. Belgium comes a week before Hungary, which is then followed by the summer break.

British Grand Prix results

Position Driver 1 Lando Norris 2 Oscar Piastri 3 Nico Hulkenberg 4 Lewis Hamilton 5 Max Verstappen 6 Pierre Gasly 7 Lance Stroll 8 Alex Albon 9 Fernando Alonso 10 George Russell 11 Ollie Bearman 12 Carlos Sainz 13 Esteban Ocon 14 Charles Leclerc 15 Yuki Tsunoda 16 Kimi Antonelli (DNF - crash damage) 17 Isack Hadjar (DNF - crash) 18 Gabriel Bortoleto (DNF - crash) 19 Liam Lawson (DNF - crash) 20 Franco Colapinto (Did not start)

Drivers' standings (through round 12/24)

- Lando Norris closes to within 8 points of Oscar Piastri

- Nico Hulkenberg is up to 9th and within 9 points of Alex Albon

- Pierre Gasly goes from 16th to 13th with his P6 finish

Position Driver Points 1 Oscar Piastri 234 2 Lando Norris 226 3 Max Verstappen 165 4 George Russell 147 5 Charles Leclerc 119 6 Lewis Hamilton 103 7 Kimi Antonelli 63 8 Alex Albon 46 9 Nico Hulkenberg 37 10 Esteban Ocon 23 11 Isack Hadjar 21 12 Lance Stroll 20 13 Pierre Gasly 19 14 Fernando Alonso 16 15 Carlos Sainz 13 16 Liam Lawson 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda 10 18 Ollie Bearman 6 19 Gabriel Bortoleto 4 20 Franco Colapinto 0 21 Jack Doohan 0

Constructors' standings (round 12/24)

- Ferrari extends their advantage over Mercedes for second

- Sauber launches from 9th to 6th