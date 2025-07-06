Fansided

2025 British Grand Prix results, latest standings: A race-deciding penalty

Nico Hulkenberg is the feel-good story at Silverstone, while one McLaren driver is definitely not feeling good.
It's yet another home victory at Silverstone, but not without a bit of controversy. Nico Hulkenberg scored a long-awaited podium, the first of his career.

Lando Norris won his home grand prix for the first time, a victory that pretty much fell into his lap after Oscar Piastri was handed a penalty for a maneuver he made under a safety car.

It was a race that started under wet conditions, dried up before more rain came down. Here's everything you need to know after Hulkenberg reaches the podium.

Piastri's controversial penalty

Piastri held the upper hand on Norris in qualifying and in the early portions of the race, but his chances of extending his championship advantage came crashing down under yellow flags.

What was deemed to be erratic braking that almost sent Max Verstappen into the back of him meant a 10-second penalty for Piastri.

During the crossover period from wet to slick tires, Piastri served his penalty, putting him five seconds behind Norris, an advantage he could not make up.

Piastri seemed as irritated as we've ever seen him in his post-race interview, clearly thinking the penalty was severe and not fair. While he said he wouldn't comment too much to avoid getting in trouble, he did say "apparently you can't brake under the safety car anymore."

Hulkenberg finally achieves his podium

Nico Hulkenberg is finally not stuck with one of the worst (active) records to hold.

In his 239th grand prix, Hulkenberg grabbed his first F1 podium, a massively popular result for the driver who has come close many times and never really had race-winning machinery under him since his debut in 2010.

Hulkenberg had Lewis Hamilton stalking behind him for quite a period of time, but the Ferrari couldn't get past. In the closing laps, it all came down to keeping it on the track, and the German driver did it.

Now, Sauber has launched itself into sixth in the constructors' standings, within shooting distance of Williams in fifth.

Rain strategy, keen driving sets the tone

When to go to dry tires was a decision to make before the lights even went out.

The big losers of the day were Charles Leclerc and George Russell, who gambled on dry tires multiple times, and it never worked out for them.

Max Verstappen made a rare on-track error, spinning on a safety car restart. Despite his misadventure, he battled back to fifth place.

But the same couldn't be said for Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto, who crashed in the wet, treacherous conditions. Kimi Antonelli was also forced to retire due to Hadjar ramming into him amidst the spray.

The list of drivers who didn't have some sketchy moments would be easier to list -- Russell, Leclerc, Piastri and many more were able to continue on despite offs on-track.

Next up: Belgium

F1 takes a weird mini-break before the Belgian Grand Prix in three weeks. Belgium comes a week before Hungary, which is then followed by the summer break.

British Grand Prix results

Position

Driver

1

Lando Norris

2

Oscar Piastri

3

Nico Hulkenberg

4

Lewis Hamilton

5

Max Verstappen

6

Pierre Gasly

7

Lance Stroll

8

Alex Albon

9

Fernando Alonso

10

George Russell

11

Ollie Bearman

12

Carlos Sainz

13

Esteban Ocon

14

Charles Leclerc

15

Yuki Tsunoda

16

Kimi Antonelli (DNF - crash damage)

17

Isack Hadjar (DNF - crash)

18

Gabriel Bortoleto (DNF - crash)

19

Liam Lawson (DNF - crash)

20

Franco Colapinto (Did not start)

Drivers' standings (through round 12/24)

- Lando Norris closes to within 8 points of Oscar Piastri
- Nico Hulkenberg is up to 9th and within 9 points of Alex Albon
- Pierre Gasly goes from 16th to 13th with his P6 finish

Position

Driver

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

234

2

Lando Norris

226

3

Max Verstappen

165

4

George Russell

147

5

Charles Leclerc

119

6

Lewis Hamilton

103

7

Kimi Antonelli

63

8

Alex Albon

46

9

Nico Hulkenberg

37

10

Esteban Ocon

23

11

Isack Hadjar

21

12

Lance Stroll

20

13

Pierre Gasly

19

14

Fernando Alonso

16

15

Carlos Sainz

13

16

Liam Lawson

12

17

Yuki Tsunoda

10

18

Ollie Bearman

6

19

Gabriel Bortoleto

4

20

Franco Colapinto

0

21

Jack Doohan

0

Constructors' standings (round 12/24)

- Ferrari extends their advantage over Mercedes for second
- Sauber launches from 9th to 6th

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

460

2

Ferrari

222

3

Mercedes

210

4

Red Bull

172

5

Williams

59

6

Sauber

41

7

Racing Bulls

36

8

Aston Martin

36

9

Haas

29

10

Alpine

19

