Who won the 2025 Daytona 500? Full finishing order and points results

Who won the Daytona 500 today? Breaking down the full finishing order for NASCAR's biggest race.

By Cody Williams

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 / Meg Oliphant/GettyImages
The Daytona 500 always has a way of capturing your imagination, even if you aren't the biggest NASCAR fan in the world week-to-week. They don't call it "NASCAR's biggest race" for no reason at all, and the kickoff to the 2025 season delivered quite a good one for racing fans on Sunday evening.

Kyle Busch came into Sunday's Daytona 500 as the favorite with other familiar names behind Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. Beyond that, though, as we went through the race, though, it was largely a clean day throughout with the big wreck always looming. We got through Stage 1 with Logano winning there before it was Ryan Blaney who edged out Austin Cindric in Stage 2.

However, the drama was just beginning to unfold. As the drivers had completed more than 180 of the 200 laps for the 500-mile race on Sunday, it was make-or-break time as they began really jockeying for position and trying to make their final moves. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. then tried to block Logano from making a pass in the middle of the track and the big one finally came.

Nine total cars were caught up in a big wreck that left the last 15 laps as not an option for many of the drivers (or at least not with a chance of competing) as Logano, Blaney and several other contenders to win the Daytona 500 were all caught up in the crash.

Even with only 10 or so laps to go thereafter, another massive wreck slowed down the finish with Christipher Bell getting loose in the lead pack and then spinning out. That then led to Ryan Preece getting sent airborne and flipping upside down before turning back over as it skidded to the right side up. Thankfully, he and everyone involved were okay after the scary crash but it left the result of the race even more in doubt.

That set up a mad dash for the final stretch of the race, though. And it also had NASCAR fans asking who won the 2025 Daytona 500 after all of the drama down the home stretch.

Who won the 2025 Daytona 500?

William Byron is the winner of the 2025 Daytona 500, becoming a back-to-back winner of the biggest race in NASCAR. It looked like either Denny Hamlin or Austin Cindric would be the one to take the race but things got loose again in overtime to decide the race. Things started getting fast and loose in the purest sense of that phrase and several of the leaders were taken out on the final lap. That allowed Byron to sneak through and come out with the checkered flag for the second straight year, the first person to accomplish that since Hamlin.

Full Daytona 500 finishing order and points results

Daytona 500 Finishing Position

Driver

NASCAR Cup Series Points

Winner

William Byron

50

2nd

Tyler Reddick

44

3rd

Jimmie Johnson

34

4th

Chase Briscoe

33

5th

John Hunter Nemechek

34

6th

Alex Bowman

42

7th

Ryan Blaney

51

8th

Austin Cindric

48

9th

Justin Allgaier

0

10th

Chris Buescher

40

11th

Michael McDowell

26

12th

Daniel Suarez

30

13th

Erik Jones

39

14th

Ty Dillon

31

15th

Chase Elliott

33

16th

Riley Herbst

21

17th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27

18th

Ty Gibbs

19

19th

Justin Haley

18

20th

Kyle Larson

17

21st

Cole Custer

16

22nd

Corey Lajoie

20

23rd

Austin Dillon

18

24th

Denny Hamlin

20

25th

Cody Ware

12

26th

Brad Keselowski

20

27th

Todd Gilliland

20

28th

Noah Gragson

9

29th

Bubba Wallace

20

30th

Carson Hocevar

7

31st

Christopher Bell

13

32nd

Ryan Preece

5

33rd

Shane Van Gisbergen

4

34th

Kyle Busch

5

35th

Joey Logano

21

36th

Zane Smith

1

37th

Josh Berry

1

38th

Martin Truex Jr.

1

39th

Helio Castroneves

1

40th

Ross Chastain

8

41st

AJ Allmendinger

6

The points results are now final after the thrilling race with Byron obviously at the top. With some stage points help, though, Ryan Blaney is now slightly in the points lead with Austin Cindric just behind Byron as he sits in third. Tyler Reddick finally comes in at fourth in the points standings despite the runner-up finish at Dayton.

