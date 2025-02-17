Who won the 2025 Daytona 500? Full finishing order and points results
The Daytona 500 always has a way of capturing your imagination, even if you aren't the biggest NASCAR fan in the world week-to-week. They don't call it "NASCAR's biggest race" for no reason at all, and the kickoff to the 2025 season delivered quite a good one for racing fans on Sunday evening.
Kyle Busch came into Sunday's Daytona 500 as the favorite with other familiar names behind Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. Beyond that, though, as we went through the race, though, it was largely a clean day throughout with the big wreck always looming. We got through Stage 1 with Logano winning there before it was Ryan Blaney who edged out Austin Cindric in Stage 2.
However, the drama was just beginning to unfold. As the drivers had completed more than 180 of the 200 laps for the 500-mile race on Sunday, it was make-or-break time as they began really jockeying for position and trying to make their final moves. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. then tried to block Logano from making a pass in the middle of the track and the big one finally came.
Nine total cars were caught up in a big wreck that left the last 15 laps as not an option for many of the drivers (or at least not with a chance of competing) as Logano, Blaney and several other contenders to win the Daytona 500 were all caught up in the crash.
Even with only 10 or so laps to go thereafter, another massive wreck slowed down the finish with Christipher Bell getting loose in the lead pack and then spinning out. That then led to Ryan Preece getting sent airborne and flipping upside down before turning back over as it skidded to the right side up. Thankfully, he and everyone involved were okay after the scary crash but it left the result of the race even more in doubt.
That set up a mad dash for the final stretch of the race, though. And it also had NASCAR fans asking who won the 2025 Daytona 500 after all of the drama down the home stretch.
Who won the 2025 Daytona 500?
William Byron is the winner of the 2025 Daytona 500, becoming a back-to-back winner of the biggest race in NASCAR. It looked like either Denny Hamlin or Austin Cindric would be the one to take the race but things got loose again in overtime to decide the race. Things started getting fast and loose in the purest sense of that phrase and several of the leaders were taken out on the final lap. That allowed Byron to sneak through and come out with the checkered flag for the second straight year, the first person to accomplish that since Hamlin.
Full Daytona 500 finishing order and points results
Daytona 500 Finishing Position
Driver
NASCAR Cup Series Points
Winner
William Byron
50
2nd
Tyler Reddick
44
3rd
Jimmie Johnson
34
4th
Chase Briscoe
33
5th
John Hunter Nemechek
34
6th
Alex Bowman
42
7th
Ryan Blaney
51
8th
Austin Cindric
48
9th
Justin Allgaier
0
10th
Chris Buescher
40
11th
Michael McDowell
26
12th
Daniel Suarez
30
13th
Erik Jones
39
14th
Ty Dillon
31
15th
Chase Elliott
33
16th
Riley Herbst
21
17th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
27
18th
Ty Gibbs
19
19th
Justin Haley
18
20th
Kyle Larson
17
21st
Cole Custer
16
22nd
Corey Lajoie
20
23rd
Austin Dillon
18
24th
Denny Hamlin
20
25th
Cody Ware
12
26th
Brad Keselowski
20
27th
Todd Gilliland
20
28th
Noah Gragson
9
29th
Bubba Wallace
20
30th
Carson Hocevar
7
31st
Christopher Bell
13
32nd
Ryan Preece
5
33rd
Shane Van Gisbergen
4
34th
Kyle Busch
5
35th
Joey Logano
21
36th
Zane Smith
1
37th
Josh Berry
1
38th
Martin Truex Jr.
1
39th
Helio Castroneves
1
40th
Ross Chastain
8
41st
AJ Allmendinger
6
The points results are now final after the thrilling race with Byron obviously at the top. With some stage points help, though, Ryan Blaney is now slightly in the points lead with Austin Cindric just behind Byron as he sits in third. Tyler Reddick finally comes in at fourth in the points standings despite the runner-up finish at Dayton.