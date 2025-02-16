Daytona 500 stages: Explaining race format, number of laps, and how to watch
No NASCAR race is more exciting than that of the Daytona 500, so to say racing fans are looking forward to Sunday's festivities would be an understatement even if the Florida conditions are less than ideal. The most important race of the year is finally here.
Considering its importance, there's a lot to know about the Daytona 500, including the stages, the amount of laps, and how it can be watched.
How do stages work at the Daytona 500?
What makes the Daytona 500 unique is that it's split into three different stages. The first two stages are 65 laps, and the final stage runs for 70 laps.
The top 10 winners of each of the first two stages earn points. The first-place winner of either of those stages will receive 10 points, the second-place finisher gets nine points, and the tenth-place racer gets one point. The third and final stage, however, is what decides the race. The first-place winner receives a whopping 40 points.
How many laps is the Daytona 500?
As you can tell from how the stages work in the Daytona 500, this race consists of 200 total laps. Multiplying the 200 laps by the 2.5 miles it takes to navigate the course, drivers will be racing for 500 miles on Sunday. It might seem like a lot, and it is, but by the time the race finally nears its conclusion, NASCAR fans will be wishing it had been even longer.
The 200 laps give ample time for all 40 of the Daytona 500 entrants to make their mark. There can and only will be one winner at the end, though.
How to watch and stream the Daytona 500
With the Daytona 500 being the first and biggest race of the year (and being the biggest sporting event on the first Sunday since the Super Bowl), many will want to watch the event take place. Fortunately, it's very accessible. For cable subscribers, the race is nationally televised, and can be seen on FOX.
Nowadays, with cable not being as popular as it once was, streaming is what many lean on to watch their sporting events. Fortunately, there are many ways this race can be streamed.
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$82.99/month
Yes, 10 days
$82.99/month
Yes, 3 days
$84.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$50.99/month
No, but discounted first month
As you can see, there are several options, three of which even offer free trials for new users. The important thing to remember is that these trials must be cancelled before the expiration date in order to avoid being charged the monthly rate.
Now, all NASCAR fans can do is wait and see who will end up winning the season's first major race.