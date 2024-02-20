Who won the 2024 Daytona 500?
Who won the 2024 Daytona 500? Let's look at what took place in what was an eventful NASCAR race on Monday.
By Scott Rogust
NASCAR fans had to wait a bit for one of the biggest races of the entire Cup Series season. The 2024 Daytona 500 was initially scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, but had to be postponed due to inclement weather. Fans had the chance to catch the race on Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 19.
Heading into the race, Joey Logano won pole position for the Daytona 500. Following Logano in the top five were Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott in that order.
Some of the all-time NASCAR greats have won the Daytona 500, so the winner of the 2024 race would enter stock car racing immortality. So, who won the 2024 Daytona 500?
William Byron wins the 2024 Daytona 500
The victory was clinched on the penultimate lap after Austin Cindric (No. 2) collided with Ross Chastain (No. 1), causing them both to spin out. The caution flag was waved, and it secured the win for Byron.
Byron had never finished inside the top 20 in his previous Daytona 500 pursuits, and now gets to drive in victory lane.
Alex Bowman finished in second place. Bowman is part of the Hendrick Motorsports team, and secured the 1-2 finish for them 40 years to the day since the team's first Daytona 500 appearance. This is also the first time that Hendrick Motorsports won the Daytona 500 since 2014 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. won.
On lap 192, there was an 18 car accident that was caused after William Byron (No. 24) got into Brad Keselowski (No. 22). As a result, Keselowski collided with Logano, creating the pileup.
2024 Daytona 500 finishing order
Below is the finishing order for the 2024 Daytona 500:
- William Byron (No. 24)
- Alex Bowman (No. 48)
- Christopher Bell (No. 2)
- Corey LaJoie (No. 7)
- Bubba Wallace (No. 23)
- AJ Allmendinger (No. 16)
- John Hunter Nemechek (No. 42)
- Chase Briscoe (No. 14)
- Erik Jones (No. 43)
- Noah Gragson (No. 10)
- Kyle Larson (No. 5)
- Kyle Busch (No. 8)
- Zane Smith (No. 71)
- Chase Elliott (No. 9)
- Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19)
- Daniel Hemric (No. 31)
- Ty Gibbs (No. 54)
- Chris Buescher (No. 17)
- Denny Hamlin (No. 11)
- David Ragan (No. 60)
- Ross Chastain (No. 1)
- Austin Cindric (No. 2)
- Ryan Preece (No. 41)
- Riley Herbst (No. 15)
- Josh Berry (No. 4)
- Justin Haley (No. 51)
- Anthony Alfredo (No. 62)
- Jimmie Johnson (No. 84)
- Tyler Reddick (No. 45)
- Ryan Blaney (No. 12)
- Rickey Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)
- Joey Logano (No. 22)
- Brad Keselowski (No. 6)
- Daniel Suarez (No. 99)
- Todd Gilliand (No. 38)
- Michael McDowell (No. 34)
- Austin Dillon (No. 3)
- Kaz Grala (No. 36)
- Harrison Burton (No. 21)
- Carson Hocevar (No. 77)
What is the next race after the 2024 Daytona 500?
The next race of the NASCAR Cup Series will be the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will broadcast on FOX.