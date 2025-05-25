The greatest day in racing started off as it usually does -- with the dullest of the three iconic races.
Lando Norris took the victory in Monaco, the first to mandate two pit stops. It ultimately brought a bit more strategies, but overtaking remained impossible and actually welcomed strategies that saw cars several seconds off the pace.
Gabriel Bortoleto actually got an overtake done for a moment on lap one vs. Kimi Antonelli, but he was sent into the wall when the Italian driver tried to get back through.
Pierre Gasly crashed out of the race when he ran into the back of Yuki Tsunoda into the chicane, and Fernando Alonso retired from a position to finally get his first points of 2025 when his car began smoking.
But the major point of contention will be the poor, slow racing that the slow streets of Monaco bring. Racing Bulls and Williams employed a strategy where their second car backed up traffic so much that the other driver was able to get two stops in without losing positions.
That move handed points to Isack Hadjar, who finished P6, his best finished in F1. Alex Albon was also afforded P9 with the same strategy.
The 'backing up of the pack' strategy is really the only excitement that we see in Monaco, and it made the finish seem closer than it really was. Max Verstappen held on to the lead until the final lap, making his mandatory pit stop in the dying moments of the race.
Driving standards were so poor that George Russell tried cutting a chicane to pass an incredibly slow Alex Albon, and told his team he'd rather take a penalty than give the spot back. But instead of a 5-second penalty, he got a drive-through.
Norris made up ground on his teammate Oscar Piastri with his victory, while Ferrari tacked on some good points in the constructors' championships.
2025 Monaco Grand Prix results
Position
Driver
Running/Cause of DNF
1
Lando Norris
2
Charles Leclerc
3
Oscar Piastri
4
Max Verstappen
5
Lewis Hamilton
6
Isack Hadjar
7
Esteban Ocon
8
Liam Lawson
9
Alex Albon
10
Carlos Sainz
11
George Russell
12
Oliver Bearman
13
Franco Colapinto
14
Gabrielo Bortoleto
15
Lance Stroll
16
Nico Hulkenberg
17
Yuki Tsunoda
18
Kimi Antonelli
19
Fernando Alonso
DNF - power unit failure
20
Pierre Gasly
DNF - crash
Drivers' standings (after round 8/24)
Position
Driver
Points
1
Oscar Piastri
161
2
Lando Norris
158
3
Max Verstappen
136
4
George Russell
99
5
Charles Leclerc
79
6
Lewis Hamilton
63
7
Kimi Antonelli
48
8
Alex Albon
42
9
Esteban Ocon
20
10
Isack Hadjar
15
11
Lance Stroll
14
12
Carlos Sainz
12
13
Yuki Tsunoda
10
14
Pierre Gasly
7
15
Nico Hulkenberg
6
16
Oliver Bearman
6
17
Liam Lawson
4
18
Fernando Alonso
0
19
Jack Doohan
0
20
Franco Colapinto
0
21
Gabriel Bortoleto
0
- Norris pulls within three points of Piastri
- Leclerc pulls within 20 points of Russell for fourth
- Hadjar's big day puts him in the top 10
Constructors' standings (after round 8/24)
Position
Team
Points
1
McLaren
319
2
Mercedes
147
3
Red Bull
143
4
Ferrari
142
5
Williams
54
6
Haas
26
7
Racing Bulls
22
8
Aston Martin
14
9
Alpine
7
10
Sauber
6
- Mercedes has some company, as Ferrari and Red Bull pull right behind them.