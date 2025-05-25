Fansided

2025 Monaco Grand Prix results, updated standings: Lando Norris lives his dream

Lando Norris achieves his dream.
ByKyle Kandetzki|
The greatest day in racing started off as it usually does -- with the dullest of the three iconic races.

Lando Norris took the victory in Monaco, the first to mandate two pit stops. It ultimately brought a bit more strategies, but overtaking remained impossible and actually welcomed strategies that saw cars several seconds off the pace.

Gabriel Bortoleto actually got an overtake done for a moment on lap one vs. Kimi Antonelli, but he was sent into the wall when the Italian driver tried to get back through.

Pierre Gasly crashed out of the race when he ran into the back of Yuki Tsunoda into the chicane, and Fernando Alonso retired from a position to finally get his first points of 2025 when his car began smoking.

But the major point of contention will be the poor, slow racing that the slow streets of Monaco bring. Racing Bulls and Williams employed a strategy where their second car backed up traffic so much that the other driver was able to get two stops in without losing positions.

That move handed points to Isack Hadjar, who finished P6, his best finished in F1. Alex Albon was also afforded P9 with the same strategy.

The 'backing up of the pack' strategy is really the only excitement that we see in Monaco, and it made the finish seem closer than it really was. Max Verstappen held on to the lead until the final lap, making his mandatory pit stop in the dying moments of the race.

Driving standards were so poor that George Russell tried cutting a chicane to pass an incredibly slow Alex Albon, and told his team he'd rather take a penalty than give the spot back. But instead of a 5-second penalty, he got a drive-through.

Norris made up ground on his teammate Oscar Piastri with his victory, while Ferrari tacked on some good points in the constructors' championships.

2025 Monaco Grand Prix results

Position

Driver

Running/Cause of DNF

1

Lando Norris

2

Charles Leclerc

3

Oscar Piastri

4

Max Verstappen

5

Lewis Hamilton

6

Isack Hadjar

7

Esteban Ocon

8

Liam Lawson

9

Alex Albon

10

Carlos Sainz

11

George Russell

12

Oliver Bearman

13

Franco Colapinto

14

Gabrielo Bortoleto

15

Lance Stroll

16

Nico Hulkenberg

17

Yuki Tsunoda

18

Kimi Antonelli

19

Fernando Alonso

DNF - power unit failure

20

Pierre Gasly

DNF - crash

Drivers' standings (after round 8/24)

Position

Driver

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

161

2

Lando Norris

158

3

Max Verstappen

136

4

George Russell

99

5

Charles Leclerc

79

6

Lewis Hamilton

63

7

Kimi Antonelli

48

8

Alex Albon

42

9

Esteban Ocon

20

10

Isack Hadjar

15

11

Lance Stroll

14

12

Carlos Sainz

12

13

Yuki Tsunoda

10

14

Pierre Gasly

7

15

Nico Hulkenberg

6

16

Oliver Bearman

6

17

Liam Lawson

4

18

Fernando Alonso

0

19

Jack Doohan

0

20

Franco Colapinto

0

21

Gabriel Bortoleto

0

- Norris pulls within three points of Piastri
- Leclerc pulls within 20 points of Russell for fourth
- Hadjar's big day puts him in the top 10

Constructors' standings (after round 8/24)

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

319

2

Mercedes

147

3

Red Bull

143

4

Ferrari

142

5

Williams

54

6

Haas

26

7

Racing Bulls

22

8

Aston Martin

14

9

Alpine

7

10

Sauber

6

- Mercedes has some company, as Ferrari and Red Bull pull right behind them.

