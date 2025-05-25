The greatest day in racing started off as it usually does -- with the dullest of the three iconic races.

Lando Norris took the victory in Monaco, the first to mandate two pit stops. It ultimately brought a bit more strategies, but overtaking remained impossible and actually welcomed strategies that saw cars several seconds off the pace.

Gabriel Bortoleto actually got an overtake done for a moment on lap one vs. Kimi Antonelli, but he was sent into the wall when the Italian driver tried to get back through.

Pierre Gasly crashed out of the race when he ran into the back of Yuki Tsunoda into the chicane, and Fernando Alonso retired from a position to finally get his first points of 2025 when his car began smoking.

But the major point of contention will be the poor, slow racing that the slow streets of Monaco bring. Racing Bulls and Williams employed a strategy where their second car backed up traffic so much that the other driver was able to get two stops in without losing positions.

That move handed points to Isack Hadjar, who finished P6, his best finished in F1. Alex Albon was also afforded P9 with the same strategy.

The 'backing up of the pack' strategy is really the only excitement that we see in Monaco, and it made the finish seem closer than it really was. Max Verstappen held on to the lead until the final lap, making his mandatory pit stop in the dying moments of the race.

Driving standards were so poor that George Russell tried cutting a chicane to pass an incredibly slow Alex Albon, and told his team he'd rather take a penalty than give the spot back. But instead of a 5-second penalty, he got a drive-through.

Norris made up ground on his teammate Oscar Piastri with his victory, while Ferrari tacked on some good points in the constructors' championships.

2025 Monaco Grand Prix results

Position Driver Running/Cause of DNF 1 Lando Norris 2 Charles Leclerc 3 Oscar Piastri 4 Max Verstappen 5 Lewis Hamilton 6 Isack Hadjar 7 Esteban Ocon 8 Liam Lawson 9 Alex Albon 10 Carlos Sainz 11 George Russell 12 Oliver Bearman 13 Franco Colapinto 14 Gabrielo Bortoleto 15 Lance Stroll 16 Nico Hulkenberg 17 Yuki Tsunoda 18 Kimi Antonelli 19 Fernando Alonso DNF - power unit failure 20 Pierre Gasly DNF - crash

Drivers' standings (after round 8/24)

Position Driver Points 1 Oscar Piastri 161 2 Lando Norris 158 3 Max Verstappen 136 4 George Russell 99 5 Charles Leclerc 79 6 Lewis Hamilton 63 7 Kimi Antonelli 48 8 Alex Albon 42 9 Esteban Ocon 20 10 Isack Hadjar 15 11 Lance Stroll 14 12 Carlos Sainz 12 13 Yuki Tsunoda 10 14 Pierre Gasly 7 15 Nico Hulkenberg 6 16 Oliver Bearman 6 17 Liam Lawson 4 18 Fernando Alonso 0 19 Jack Doohan 0 20 Franco Colapinto 0 21 Gabriel Bortoleto 0

- Norris pulls within three points of Piastri

- Leclerc pulls within 20 points of Russell for fourth

- Hadjar's big day puts him in the top 10

Constructors' standings (after round 8/24)

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 319 2 Mercedes 147 3 Red Bull 143 4 Ferrari 142 5 Williams 54 6 Haas 26 7 Racing Bulls 22 8 Aston Martin 14 9 Alpine 7 10 Sauber 6

- Mercedes has some company, as Ferrari and Red Bull pull right behind them.