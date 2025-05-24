Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results, starting grid: Mercedes in the mud, midfield teams impress

It was nearly another home pole for Charles Leclerc, but McLaren snatched the top grid slot once again. Lando Norris took pole by just over a tenth for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix goes off to begin a tripleheader of iconic racing — followed by the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

Here's how and when to watch tomorrow's race from Monte-Carlo.

Q1: Antonelli whacks the chicane

Times ramped up across Q1 as drivers got into the groove of the tight, twisty circuit. It was a clean session until the closing seconds, when Kimi Antonelli tagged the inside wall of the Nouvelle Chicane, sending him into the outside wall.

Antonelli's incident happened ahead of Pierre Gasly, Ollie Bearman and Lance Stroll on hot laps, leading to their elimination while the Italian driver got through to Q2, but of course did not post a lap.

Franco Colapinto continued his struggle for pace, qualifying last. Gabriel Bortoleto missed Q2 by 22 milliseconds, but was not on a hot lap while the Antonelli incident occurred.

Q2: Double Mercedes disaster, another Red Bull mishap

Just moments after Antonelli's car was cleared from the track, Mercedes' day in qualifying came to a complete end.

George Russell's car dropped power coming out of the first turn, and coasted all the way to the tunnel (about half a lap) before coming to a halt. He tried to refire, but ultimately could not.

Mercedes will line up 14th and 15th.

Yuki Tsunoda continued to show uninspiring form, exiting before Q3 for the third time in six qualifying sessions with Red Bull. Carlos Sainz had found some momentum as of late after a slow start to 2025, but that momentum dissipated as he ended a streak of four consecutive Q3 showings. Meanwhile, his teammate Alex Albon was third-quickest in Q2.

Q3: Norris usurps Leclerc from home glory; 'I love driving at this place'

Q3 seemed to be McLarens vs. Leclerc from the start, and that's exactly what transpired.

Leclerc put up a spectacular lap to put him on pole in the closing moments, but Lando Norris swooped in with a new track record to move the Monegasque to the outside of the front row.

Oscar Piastri only missed pole by two tenths, but he has had a messy weekend with incidents and tags of the wall. Max Verstappen bemoaned having "no more grip" on his lap.

Isack Hadjar was ecstatic on the radio as he posted a career-best P6, and Alonso exclaimed "I love driving at this place!" after grabbing P7.

Esteban Ocon put up his best qualifying effort in a Haas while Liam Lawson's first Q3 in 2025 put him in P9. Alex Albon was less thrilled with P10, shouting "what is that?" upon completing his lap.

2025 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Results