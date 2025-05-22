When and how to watch the 2025 Indianapolis 500: Green flag times around the world, TV listings, weather forecast

The second leg of the annual tripleheader of iconic racing brings us to the 109th running of the Indy 500.

The long buildup to race day hit a high point last weekend for two days of qualifying: Rookie (and former F2 driver) Robert Shwartzman captured an unprecedented pole position, while fellow rookie Jacob Abel was bumped from the field.

Meanwhile, back-to-back Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden and Penske teammate Will Power were sent to the back of the field amid a cheating scandal that caused a massive shakeup for the team in its wake.

While IndyCar has been struggling for ratings in its non-Indy 500 races in recent years, the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" usually captures a worldwide audience in the multi-millions.

It'll also be interesting for American viewers, as they will see FOX take its first go at broadcasting the race after the network took over the IndyCar TV deal from NBC this season. Former F1 lead presenter Will Buxton calls play-by-play for the FOX audience, while familiar IndyCar vets Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe are on for color commentary.

Where can I watch the 2025 Indianapolis 500?

In the United States, the race will air on FOX. Pre-race starts all the way at 10 a.m. -- over two hours before the green flag.



North/Central/South America

U.S.: FOX

CANADA: TSN, TSN+

MEXICO: ESPN

BRAZIL: Cultura

ALL OTHER COUNTRIES: ESPN or IndyCar LIVE



Europe

UNITED KINGDOM, IRELAND, NORTHERN IRELAND: Sky Sports

GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND: Sky Sports or MotorVision+

ITALY: Sky

FRANCE, MONACO: Canal+

SWEDEN, DENMARK, NORWAY, FINLAND, ICELAND, ESTONIA, LATVIA, LITHUANIA: Viaplay

HUNGARY: Arena4

NETHERLANDS: Ziggo Sport

PORTUGAL: Sport TV

SPAIN, ANDORRA: Movistar+

BELGIUM: Voo Sport

OTHERS: Likely on IndyCar LIVE

Oceania

AUSTRALIA: Stan Sport

NEW ZEALAND: SkySport

Not seeing your country? Check here.

When will the Indianapolis 500 start?

Although many TV providers start their coverage way before the race gets going in order to air all of the pomp and circumstance surrounding the day, the green flag will drop at about 12:45 p.m. local time, assuming there are no delays.

The 200-lap race tends to last about three hours, but can go much longer with possible yellow and red flags.

What does the weather look like for Sunday in Indianapolis?

Thankfully, great! After weather delays in 2024, AccuWeather's forecast as of Thursday morning calls for partly sunny skies and only a 5% chance of rain.

What time does the Indianapolis 500 start in my area?

The race will air around the world on Sunday, May 25, unless otherwise denoted.

UNITED STATES/CANADA/MEXICO

EASTERN TIME (local time): 12:45 p.m.

CENTRAL TIME: 11:45 a.m.

MOUNTAIN TIME: 10:45 a.m.

PACIFIC TIME: 9:45 a.m.

ALASKAN TIME: 8:45 a.m.

HAWAIIAN TIME: 6:45 a.m.

SOUTH AMERICA

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL (UTC -3): 1:45 p.m.

WESTERN BRAZIL, CHILE, VENEZUELA (UTC -4): 12:45 p.m.

COLOMBIA, PERU (UTC -5): 11:45 a.m.

EUROPE

ENGLAND, IRELAND (UTC +1): 5:45 p.m.

NETHERLANDS, SPAIN, FRANCE, MONACO, POLAND, NORWAY (UTC +2): 6:45 p.m.

GREECE, FINLAND, LATVIA, LITHUANIA (UTC +3): 7:45 p.m.

OCEANIA

PERTH, AUSTRALIA (UTC +8): Monday, 12:45 a.m.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (UTC +9:30): Monday, 2:15 a.m.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (UTC +10): Monday, 2:45 a.m.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (UTC +12): Monday, 4:45 a.m.