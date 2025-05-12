2025 NBA Mock Draft after the Lottery hands Cooper Flagg to Mavericks

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is complete and folks, it was quite a show. In an utterly shocking outcome, the Dallas Mavericks — mere months after trading Luka Dončić — are in position to select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick.

Behind them, the San Antonio Spurs jump all the way to No. 2, with a prime opportunity to add another franchise cornerstone next to Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

The Philadelphia 76ers jump up to No. 3, a much-needed boon after a disastrous, injury-plagued campaign. It's not often that a top-3 pick gets to join a core as talented as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Jared McCain.

Squeaking into the top four behind Philadelphia is the Charlotte Hornets, a team in desperate need of direction. The two teams with the worst record in basketball — Utah and Washington — fell all the way to fifth and sixth, respectively.

1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, F, Duke (Fr.)

Cooper Flagg won the Wooden Award as an 18-year-old freshman, joining an exclusive list of all-time greats at the college level. He is the runaway No. 1 pick, blessed with 6-foot-9 size, bouncy athleticism and a red-hot motor. Flagg's development as an on-ball generator at Duke was staggering and he's one of the very best defensive prospects in the class, comfortable ranging between positions and providing help-side rim protection. He's an efficient three-level scorer, a burgeoning playmaker and a tremendously high-feel player as the youngest prospect in the draft.

2. San Antonio Spurs — Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers (Fr.)

Dylan Harper boasts excellent positional size as a 6-foot-6, 215-pound point guard. He's one of the best advantage creators in the draft, using his stout frame, shifty handles and underrated burst to get downhill and put pressure on the rim. He's an advanced playmaker out of the pick-and-roll, a prolific finisher around the rim, and enough of the shooter to project outright stardom long term. Factor in the defensive versatility, and he's the sort of jumbo lead guard every NBA front office dreams of on draft night. He is locked at No. 2 on most boards for a reason.

3. Philadelphia 76ers — VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor (Fr.)

VJ Edgecombe does not present elite measurables on the wing at 6-foot-5 with a negligible wingspan, but he's one of the best live-wire athletes walking the planet. He can defend larger than his size due to a cosmic blend of lateral agility, vertical pop and upper-body strength. Edgecombe creates havoc as a defender, whether it's phasing into passing lanes or laying a brick wall at the point of attack. He has further to go on offense, but the dependable jumper, elite first step and consistent foul-drawing all point to a star ceiling.

4. Charlotte Hornets — Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers (Fr.)

Ace Bailey's style of play invites criticism and awe in equal measure. He's a standout shot-maker at 6-foot-9, comfortable launching from awkward angles and capable of heating up quickly. He also barely passes and tends to settle for what NBA teams will term an unsustainable shot diet. Bailey's loose handle makes it hard for him to penetrate; he doesn't get to the rim much, nor does he create separation. He therefore relies, often too much, on his ability to shoot over the top. Still, players with his size, athleticism and touch are rare, and Bailey figures to be an impact defender if he wants to be.

5. Utah Jazz — Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma (Fr.)

Jeremiah Fears is a blur with the ball in his hands. Oklahoma's 18-year-old point guard fearlessly led a mediocre roster to the NCAA Tournament in college hoops' toughest conference. He needs to get more efficient as a finisher, but his ability to create advantages and draw fouls around the rim is a promising sign. He's still developing as a decision-maker as well, but Fears freely attempts high-level passes on the move. If it all clicks, he's one of the few smart heliocentric bets in the 2025 draft.

6. Washington Wizards — Tre Johnson, G, Texas (Fr.)

Tre Johnson is an otherworldly shooter at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. The shot-making and physical tools alone give him an extremely high baseline. Texas was not the best environment in which to showcase Johnson's talents, but he still took advantage of ample freedom to create his own looks and hit a variety of tough jumpers with the Longhorns. He doesn't get to the rim and the defense was rough, but Johnson's projectable archetype and athletic upside make him a solid lottery swing.

7. New Orleans Pelicans — Kon Knueppel, F, Duke (Fr.)

Kon Knueppel defies standard NBA Draft logic. He's not an outlier (or even a "good") athlete, but he's so skilled and so smart, it hardly matters. He got lost in Cooper Flagg's shadow a bit at Duke, but Knueppel was extremely productive in a secondary role and comfortable scaling up when needed. His playmaking feel is highly advanced for a wing and he's an efficient two-foot finisher around the rim to go along with a knockdown 3-point stroke. He feels like one of the safest bets on the board.

8. Brooklyn Nets — Khaman Maluach, C, Duke (Fr.)

Khaman Maluach's physical tools leap off the page, listed at 7-foot-2 and 250 pounds with a 7-foot-5 wingspan. He's mobile in space, comfortable stepping out on the perimeter and shuffling his feet with guards in pick-and-roll situations. He was a great offensive rebounder at Duke and should improve his defensive rebounding with a more paint-bound role in the NBA. The finishing at the rim is elite. Maluach isn't a shooter yet, but he has touch at the free throw line and flashed more perimeter utility prior to arriving at Duke.

9. Toronto Raptors — Derik Queen, C, Maryland (Fr.)

Derik Queen was an NCAA Tournament hero for Maryland on the back of a dominant freshman season. His game is other outmoded and modern, which a complicated defensive outlook offset by impressive shot creation and playmaking from the center position. He is one of the most ambitious big man passers to enter the NBA in a long time. He still needs to hit 3s more consistently, but Queen's touch on runners and mid-range shots is a positive indicator. He leverages his size and subtle quickness really well as a driver and post scorer. The upside as a frontcourt hub is considerable.

10. Houston Rockets (via PHX) — Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina (So.)

Collin Murray-Boyles upped his production across the board as a 19-year-old sophomore without sacrificing efficiency. The concerns around his 3-point shot remain, but CMB has been hard at work to rectify his jump shot on the pre-draft circuit. Everything else checks out. He's a dominant defender at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, comfortable toggling between all five positions and equipped with impressively active hands. His bag is deep as an interior scorer and he's a slick passing hub in the frontcourt. The holes are few and far between.

11. Portland Trail Blazers — Carter Bryant, F, Arizona (Fr.)

Carter Bryant occupied a low-usage role at Arizona as a freshman, but he still managed to capture NBA attention with his remarkable physical tools and standout defensive intensity. At 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Bryant can handle a variety of assignments as an on-ball defender, but he's equally disruptive in passing lanes. The offense needs time and space to grow, but he's a fruitful shooter with the strength and footwork to carve out mid-range shots or attack the rim on a straight line, where his burst and bulk shines.

12. Chicago Bulls — Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Kasparas Jakucionis' production fell off in conference play under a burdensome role for Illinois, but he's a 6-foot-6 point guard with an incredibly advanced feel for the game and a potent pull-up jumper. His archetype is coveted by every team. If Jakucionis can polish his footwork and limit turnovers, the setup abilities and versatile perimeter scoring will shine through. His defensive projection is not great, but guards with his size, IQ and skill tend to find a way to impact winning.

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) — Noa Essengue, F, France (2006)

Noa Essengue is the second youngest player in the 2025 draft, just three days older than Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-10 Frenchman has been on a productive streak with Germany's Ratiopharm Ulm, translating his unique physical tools and high motor into consistent production, even without the most refined skill set. Essengue will need to prove his mettle as a shooter, but the defensive versatility, fluid straight-line drives and active off-ball cutting should yield positive results sooner than later, with major upside left to tap into.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) — Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State (Fr.)

It took several months for Jase Richardson to ascend into a starring role for Michigan State, but once he did, one-and-done status was a given. He lacks outlier physical tools at 6-foot-3, but he's an absurdly efficient three-level scorer blessed with feather-soft touch, strong connective instincts and a shifty, jitterbug style. He has the strength and craft to develop into a more prolific on-ball creator over time. The defense is solid, if limited in terms of positional flexibility. He figures to render an immediate impact.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA) — Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State (Sr.)

Nique Clifford will turn 24 as a rookie, so age is a valid concern in this range, but he's so well rounded that a smart contending team is bound to take the bait. A plus-plus athlete with a ton of intangibles, Clifford feels built for immediate and sustained success. He's a dynamic finisher, a savvy connective passer and a whirlwind presence on the defensive end, all tied together with an elite rebounding presence for a 6-foot-6 wing. Major Josh Hart vibes.

16. Orlando Magic — Will Riley, F, Illinois (Fr.)

Will Riley fits into an immensely valuable archetype. He's 6-foot-8 with equally smooth and shifty handles, capable of locating angles and generating space without elite burst or strength. He doesn't get to the rim often enough, but Riley absorbs contact well despite a thin 195-pound frame. The 3s didn't fall at a high clip with the Fighting Illini, but he's a feathery pull-up shooter in the mid-range and it just feels like the jumper will click in due time. If he can get stronger and offer resistance on defense, the sky's the limit.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) — Ben Saraf, G, Israel (2006)

Ben Saraf is the single most ingenious passer in the 2025 draft. The Israeli point guard by way of Germany's Ulm has serious question marks about his defense and his shooting, but a tall guard with his advantage creation skills and playmaking creativity will always have a shot. His ability to change speeds, create angles and finish with craft around the rim offsets some of those shooting concerns — and opens his ceiling to the stratosphere if he can start hitting pull-ups on a regular basis.

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM) — Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown (Fr.)

A left foot injury cut Thomas Sorber's season in half, but he ranked among the most impactful freshmen in the country when on the floor. At 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, he's something of a throwback, deploying nimble footwork and soft touch to finish off paint touches. Sorber is extremely graceful with his movements and he's a savvy passing hub at the five spot. While undersized, he should also protect the rim and inhale rebounds on the opposite end. He finishes better on post-ups and dump-offs than as a roll man, but the touch and IQ should translate in due time. If he can hit 3s down the road, even better.

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) — Asa Newell, F, Georgia (Fr.)

Georgia's 6-foot-11 freshman, Asa Newell, put up gaudy numbers all season for a Bulldogs team that experienced uncommon success. His archetype has been a bit challenging to nail down, but at a certain point youth, productivity and athleticism take the cake. Newell can catch lobs, bully mismatches on the block and comfortably step out to the perimeter for spot-up 3s. He's not much of a passing threat or on-ball generator, but he dominates the offensive glass and displays excellent timing on cuts and rolls. He's something of a tweener on defense, but Newell's mobility, vertical pop and sheer motor should help him render a positive impact.

20. Miami Heat (via GSW) — Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph's (Jr.)

Rasheer Fleming is a 20-year-old junior with prototypical physical tools at the power forward spot. He pops athletically, standing 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and impressive agility. He won't create his own shots and deliver much in the playmaking department, but Fleming explodes for lob finishes and hit 39 percent of his 3s last season at St. Joe's. Moreover, he's bursty enough to attack closeouts and punish defenses on straight-line drives. Couple that with elite shot-blocking, extremely active hands and hearty rebounding numbers, and Fleming feels like a ready-made impact role player at the next level.

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN) — Egor Demin, F, BYU (Fr.)

Egor Demin led BYU to the Sweet 16 as a freshman. The Russian 19-year-old needs to work out his kinks as a scorer, but every NBA team is on the lookout for the next jumbo playmaker. Listed 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds, Demin has a strong case for the best passer in the draft. He sees the floor from a high vantage point and operates with an unbridled creativity, comfortable threading passes through tight windows on the move. He only hit 27.3 percent of his 3s and struggled immensely around the rim, but if Demin's jumper can stabilize, he should be able to set the table and operate as valuable connective tissue for an NBA team.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) — Liam McNeeley, F, UConn (Fr.)

UConn failed to complete the three-peat after significant roster turnover, but Liam McNeeley arrived in Storrs and was frequently the best player on the floor as a freshman. There are fair concerns over his limited athleticism and middling defensive profile, but he's a knockdown shooter with enough burst to attack closeouts and finish with power at the rim. McNeeley processes the floor around him at a high level and consistently delivers sharp dimes in the flow of the offense. He projects as a strong connective piece whose off-ball motion and shot-making ensure a high floor at 19 years old.

23. Indiana Pacers — Noah Penda, F, France (2005)

Noah Penda grades out as one of the best defenders in the 2025 draft at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds. The 20-year-old can toggle between positions on the wing and stand up to physicality in the post. He needs to get more consistent as a 3-point shooter, but Penda fires some brilliant passes and he's an active off-ball mover, constantly setting screens, slipping backdoor and relocating into open space. His high basketball IQ, elite defensive playmaking and upside with a more consistent jump shot merit consideration in the middle of the first round.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) — Alex Toohey, F, Australia (2004)

Alex Toohey checks several boxes on the wing at 6-foot-9 and 223 pounds. The Australian 21-year-old does not shoot 3s at a high clip, but he's a beast out in transition, where his athleticism really shines. In a halfcourt setting, Toohey has the quickness and strength to get downhill for finishes at the rim. He's also a savvy passer, regularly whipping dimes to the open shooter or setting up a backdoor big once the defense collapses. His versatility and motor on the defensive end are his main selling points, however, as Toohey figures to muck up the game and find ways to impact winning by sheer force of will.

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN) — Nolan Traore, G, France (2006)

Nolan Traore has played his best basketball in recent weeks for French club Saint-Quentin. Questions continue to swirl around his outlook as a shooter and finisher, but Traore boasts the highest assist volume in the 2025 draft, along with the quickness to get wherever he wants on the floor. Combine that with excellent positional size at 6-foot-5, and Traore makes for a compelling lead initiator bet. He's starting to shoot the ball better (31.7 percent on 3s and 71.9 percent on free throws) and he's able to put consistent pressure on the rim. If Traore can develop into a regular pull-up threat, the rest of him game will blossom.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) — Joan Beringer, C, France (2006)

At 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Joan Beringer presents an intriguing blend of physical tools and youth. The 18-year-old picked up a basketball for the first time only three years ago and has been on a rocket-like ascent ever since. He's still extremely raw, but Beringer is a monster shot-blocker for Slovenian club Cedevita. His mobility, vertical pop and buregeoning instincts present one of the highest defensive ceilings in the draft. He can also gallop in transition for lobs and he presents a wide catch radius at the rim, blessed with incredible dexterity and power.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) — Bogoljub Markovic, F, Serbia (2005)

Bogoljub Markovic is a dynamic off-ball scorer at 6-foot-11. He can hit tough movement 3s or flow effortlessly into post finishes, where his soft touch and lanky build gives him a unique advantage. Markovic's fluid straight-line handles and speed out in transition gives him plenty of untapped upside, not to mention impressive rebounding and assist numbers. He's painfully thin and will struggle to handle more physical defensive assignments in the NBA, but front offices will always bet on the intersection of size, shooting and basketball IQ, where Markovic resides.

28. Boston Celtics — Johni Broome, C, Auburn (Sr.)

Johni Broome was the best player in college basketball not named Cooper Flagg last season. He's an older prospect at 23 years old, but the sheer productivity and well-roundedness ought to capture interest in the first round. At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, he's a bit of a tweener athletically, but Broome's offensive skill package is ready-made. He has a deep bag of tricks in the post, he's enough of a shooter to space the floor and Broome should thrive as a roll man, where is rapid-fire passing vision comes into play. He will need to prove that his rim protection can translate without elite size or athleticism, but Broome is a tough, physical defender who inhales rebounds and leads by example with his energy.

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE) — Danny Wolf, C, Michigan (Jr.)

Danny Wolf transferred from Yale to Michigan and experienced a truly revelatory junior season. The Wolverines unleashed him as a 7-foot, 255-pound point guard, letting Wolf run pick-and-rolls and deliver every manner of live-dribble pass. His unique creativity as a ball-handler and passer, at his size, is bound to capture the imagination of NBA front offices. Wolf will need to prove his mettle against NBA athletes, primarily on defense, but 7-footers who can shoot and create offense tend to have a long shelf life.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC) — Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida (Sr.)

Walter Clayton Jr. was the standout of the NCAA Tournament, leading Florida to its first national title since Al Horford, Joakim Noah and Corey Brewer wore blue and orange. He's an older prospect with middling physical tools, but Clayton is also the best shooter in the draft, comfortable launching from well behind the NBA 3-point line and needing very little space or rhyhtm to bury shots. Combine that with shifty handles and a strong frame for absorbing contact on rims, and he figures to score proficiently at the next level. The next step is developing as a playmaker for others.

2025 NBA Mock Draft Second Round