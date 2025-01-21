2025 NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg heads north, Wemby gets his point guard
Those paying attention to the 2025 NBA Draft (or college basketball in general) and well and truly familiar with Cooper Flagg by now. The 18-year-old freshman has been on an absolute tear of late. All the hand-wringing over an early-season shooting slump is out the window. Duke stuck with Flagg through his (minor) struggles, and now it's paying off with historically dominant two-way impact.
There isn't a better player in college hoops right now. We can sit here and argue about the overall resumes between Flagg, Johni Broome, and Kam Jones, but the highest peak — and the best player right this very instant — is Flagg, without much of a debate.
Of course, there's much more to the 2025 draft than Flagg. This is a deep prospect pool, with several high-wattage creators, a compelling group of skilled big men, and more than a couple quality two-way wings. Tanking front offices are all pining for a chance to select Flagg, but the lottery "losers" won't need to feel too bad about themselves. There is ample opportunity to strike gold.
In keeping with tradition, we have simulated the lottery order for this mock draft using Tankathon.
With that said, the Toronto Raptors are on the clock...
To roughly quote Bill Simmons, the Raptors are expensive and bad, which is the worst place for a franchise to be. Toronto has tied up quite a bit of money in a subpar roster, which puts Masai Ujiri under the microscope for the first time his accomplished career. Nothing saves a team from purgatory quite like a favorable draw in the lottery. All of a sudden, the Raptors have two jumbo playmakers to build around in Scottie Barnes and Cooper Flagg — a quintessentially modern setup. With Gradey Dick on the rise and Immanuel Quickley scorching nets, the Raptors would suddenly have a nice little foundation.
A couple flu games tanked Dylan Harper's numbers, but he's quickly getting back up to speed. A true 6-foot-6 point guard, Harper has the versatility to defend multiple positions and to scale up or down offensively. He thrives as a primary ball-handler, where his tempo, decision-making, and craft flourish, but Harper can also hit spot 3s, attack closeouts, and operate next to another creator. The Jazz would give Harper plenty of freedom, though, with an elite spacer (Lauri Markkanen) and dominant rim-runners (Walker Kessler, John Collins) in his orbit.
The Spurs need a point guard to take over for Chris Paul. Enter Kasparas Jakucionis, the plucky Illinois freshman who probably leads his class in aura. Jakucionis is a baller, dude. Plain and simple. He gets to his spots at will, mixing speeds and dribble cadences to keep his defenders off balance. While not overly explosive, Jakucionis deploys a mean step-back to create space on the perimeter and he tends to finish with touch around the basket. At 6-foot-6, Jakucionis is the most advanced pick-and-roll maestro on the board. He'd have a long and fruitful career next to Victor Wembanyama.
Ace Bailey is on an extended heater for Rutgers. His unconventional (or perhaps too conventional) approach has turned off skeptics, but you'd be hard-pressed to find many 6-foot-10 athletes with Bailey's shot-making versatility and touch. He can get to his jumper at any time, comfortable shooting over the top of defenders even when he can't create space with his handle. The Pelicans don't need Bailey to run the show. He can step into a streamlined spacing role next to Zion Williamson and grow from there.
VJ Edgecombe has started to hit 3s and create for teammates a bit more consistently. The Baylor offense does him no favors, but Edgecombe is a one-percent athlete with incredible strength and burst on drives to the cup. He needs to sharpen his handles and get more dependable from 3-point range, but Edgecombe has all the tools at his disposal, with sharp processing skills and elite defensive playmaking to keep him on the floor while the rest of his skills develop. Washington can afford the patient approach. Edgecombe, Alex Sarr, and Bilal Coulibaly is one hell of a defensive core.
There's a lot to like about Mark Williams, but Charlotte needs to focus on upside. Khaman Maluach, from in-state Duke, is a historically dominant interior finisher. At 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Maluach inhales space in the paint. He can catch lobs or finish fluidly through traffic. With legitimate mid-range touch to build upon, there's a chance for Maluach to expand his game to the perimeter in due time. For now, he does all the essentials at a high level, and he's only 18. LaMelo Ball will keep him well fed down low.
Jeremiah Fears hasn't been consistent this season, but the highs are utterly enthralling. At just 18 years old, Fears is a special athlete at the point guard position. He practically glides across the floor, blessed with quick-twich athleticism and tight handles, which allow him to penetrate a defense at will. He needs to hit more 3s and cut down on turnovers, but Fears is a gutsy finisher around the rim and he's unafraid to whip high-level passes up and down the floor. Brooklyn is basically starting from scratch. Fears has franchise point guard potential.
Kon Knueppel just feels solid. He's a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter on the wing, which should yield immediate productivity at the next level. More than a shooting specialist, though, Knueppel shows tremendous timing and creativity working out of pick-and-rolls. While not a top-tier athlete, he has enough strength and craft to carve out driving lanes and finish around the basket. He's a nifty passer. There just aren't many more well-rounded, complementary offensive talents in this draft. Portland has guards galore and a long-term post anchor in Donovan Clingan. Knueppel can help bridge the gap on the wing.
OKC is positively loaded. Noah Penda has a chance to carve out a role, however, as a versatile 6-foot-8 wing. He's one of the top defensive playmakers in the draft, which fits the Thunder's M.O. He can also hit spot-up 3s, straight-line drive, and dish high-level passes in the flow of the offense. While not an offensive engine, Penda tends to check most of the boxes teams covet in a complementary talent.
Collin Murray-Boyles is going to stump more than a few front offices. He is undeniably productive and efficient, but the South Carolina sophomore is also a non-shooting "big" at 6-foot-7. There are hints of long-term shooting potential, but Murray-Boyles does the majority of his damage on face-up drives and post-ups. It will take a creative and patient coach to get the most out of him. Chicago will be starting from scratch soon and there isn't much standing in Murray-Boyles' way there.
Detroit throws it over to East Lansing for their next combo guard. Jaden Ivey's future looms large over a pick like this, but Jase Richardson isn't really meant to step on toes. The freshman has been extremely impressive on a per-touch basis this season, hitting 3s at a high rate, putting pressure on the rim with his drives, and consistently making the right play. His numbers have regressed across the board these last couple weeks, and he's still not a high-usage (or high-minute) asset for Tom Izzo's team, but another high-level shooter and decision-maker next to Cade Cunningham ought to benefit the Pistons.
Golden State is on the prowl for frontcourt upgrades, so don't be shocked if their first-round pick goes toward a center. Derik Queen has been one of the most fascinating prospects to evaluate this season. He's not much of a 3-point shooter (yet) and there are valid quibbles over his limited rim protection and high turnover rate, but he's a singular offensive talent. Listed at 6-foot-10 and 246 pounds, Queen is among the best drivers in his class. He can get low to the ground and deploy remarkably tight handles to create angles before plowing to the rim. His touch on mid-range jumpers and post hooks is enough to promote confidence in the jumper long term.
Scoring efficiency has been a problem for Nolan Traore in the top French league, but he's the best playmaker in the draft. At 6-foot-4 with a sharp first step and immense creativity, Traore has little problem getting into the teeth of the defense and setting up teammates. He shows promising touch on floaters, but Traore hasn't really been a "good" scorer from any area of the floor. He's shooting 40 percent on 2s and 27.3 percent on 3s, with a middling 70.6 percent success rate at the charity stripe. Houston can take the plunge with a deep supporting cast, patiently developing Traore as the Fred VanVleet successor.
Atlanta needs to start thinking about life beyond Clint Capela. Thomas Sorber makes plenty of sense, offering soft touch and impressive physicality on finishes around the basket. He is not the most accomplished pick-and-roll big, an area he'll need to improve as Trae Young's running mate, but Sorber has all the right indicators. His quick processing speed as a passer ought to help. Sorber has been a dominant rim protector for Georgetown this season, quelling preseason concerns about his limited height or mobility.
Another international wing for OKC to bring along slowly. Hugo Gonzalez will need to prove his consistency as a 3-point shooter, but the 18-year-old's motor runs notoriously hot. At 6-foot-8, athleticism and competitiveness on the wing should translate into impactful defense. Meanwhile, there are enough scoring flourishes on tape to put stock into Gonzalez's two-way merits, even if he's playing a sparse role for one of Europe's top teams right now. He offers compelling strength and burst as a slasher.
Tre Johnson is a bucket. The Magic need more scoring on the perimeter, especially with Cole Anthony's future so murky. It's fair to doubt Johnson's limited playmaking profile, but he's a dynamic shooter with the twitch and handles necessary to create his own shot. He is heavily reliant on the jumper, but it's a damn good jumper. There aren't many more explosive scrorers in college basketball this season. Whether he's spacing for Orlando's star wings or generating microwave buckets off the bench, Johnson would carve out a niche with the Magic.
Egor Demin's stock has plummeted after a quick start to the season. His scoring efficiency just isn't where it needs to be against quality opponents. That said, there is innate appeal in a 6-foot-9 "point guard" like Demin, who shows uncommon vision and creativity as a playmaker. Put him next to Dylan Harper, where he can attack gaps in the defense and connect dots with his passing, and Demin should come along just fine.
The Spurs' wing rotation needs work, especially with point guard handled earlier in the draft. UConn's Liam McNeeley picked the right program to showcase his skill set in an NBA-type offense. While not prolific as a self-creator, McNeeley is a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter who'd boost the Spurs' 3-point volume in a meaningful way. McNeeley can also attack closeouts, finish through contact at the rim, and throw some impressive dimes once he's moving downhill with a full field of vision.
Alabama freshman Labaron Philon finds ways to get the job done despite limited athleticism and a rocky 3-point shot. The 19-year-old gets into the teeth of the defense almost at will, using stop-start handles to offset his lackluster first step. He also keeps turnovers low and thinks the game at a high level. Dallas has its primary creators in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but Philon can do a number of the small things in a niche role while propping up second unit lineups when called upon.
Atlanta is happy to run its entire offense through Trae Young for 35 minutes a night, but there are still 13-odd minutes unaccounted for. Right now, Atlanta is splitting those extra ball-handling reps between Bogdan Bogdanovic, Vit Krejci, and Dyson Daniels. Another viable on-ball generator would benefit the Hawks. Kam Jones has always been comfortable as a shooter and slasher on the perimeter, but this season we've seen a change. The Marquette senior is suddenly one of the most prolific playmakers in college hoops, averaging 6.7 assists to 1.7 turnovers. He is impressively well-rounded now.
Nolan Essengue is mostly raw and unpolished at 6-foot-10, but his fluid athleticism provides a strong foundation. He covers a ton of ground defensively and offers intriguing flashes of offense, whether it's a bursty face-up drive or a hot spell from 3-point range. He will mostly score on cuts and lobs in the meantime, running the floor alongside Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana's up-tempo offense.
Asa Newell has been a bundle of productivity for Georgia. The freshman has a special knack for cutting into open space and finding backdoor lanes to the rim. The bulk of his production as come on simple catch-and-finishes, but Newell is starting to hit more 3s, like he did in high school. OKC needs physicality and versatility on the defensive back line, which Newell provides. OKC's battalion of high-level creators and passers should help mitigate Newell's limitations and accentuate his strengths.
Multiple ball-handlers is a sound approach to modern team-building. Ben Saraf has enough size at 6-foot-5 to share the court with, say, Jeremiah Fears. There is definite overlap, but the Nets are in talent-over-fit mode, and Saraf's just too good to drop further. He has been remarkably efficient of late, slicing up pro defenses with shifty handles and ingenious passing. There are valid concerns about his defense and 3-point shooting, but Saraf is the real deal.
Carter Bryant is teetering between the 2025 and 2026 drafts, but a small role at Arizona won't keep scouts away. The freshman has your standard 3-and-D appeal at 6-foot-8, but he's also comfortable putting the rock on the floor and scoring on face-up drives. With clear untapped potential and great physical tools, Bryant feels like a classic Magic pick.
A strong Wooden Award contender and the best player on the best team in college hoops, Johni Broome has earned first-round buzz. The Nets are equipped with several first-round picks and, after taking two guards, splurge on frontcourt help. Nic Claxton is slumping and might be a trade chip sooner than later. Noah Clowney looks highly intriguing, but Broome is a far more polished and commanding scorer around the rim. He can also space the floor, playmake off of drives, and thrive as a hub around the elbow. There's a lot to like here, even if he's a bit older.
The whole Marcus Smart thing hasn't really worked out for Memphis. Scotty Pippen has emerged in the backup point guard role, but the Grizzlies would be smart to get another high-level playmaker in the building. Sergio De Larrea's 3-point percentage is creeping toward 50 percent and he's one of the most prolific passers in the draft, operating with great efficiency in Spain's top league (although in sparse minutes).
Bogoljub Markovic hails from a well-established NBA pipeline in Mega. The 6-foot-11 Serbian has a skill set tailor-made to intrigue and mystify scouts in equal measure. He's hitting 40.5 percent of his 3s, crashing the boards effectively, and trying bold things on offense. It doesn't always work, and he needs to add muscle at 195 pounds, but Markovic's fluidity on drives to the cup is seriously compelling. The Nets should be swinging for the fences at this point.
This is a straight value play for the Celtics. Boogie Fland wouldn't be in line for much playing time out of the gate, but his recent shooting slump shouldn't scare NBA front offices too drastically. Fland has impressive poise in pick-and-rolls and he's a potent pull-up shooter, with range well past the NBA 3-point line. Physicality has been a problem for Fland at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, but he's a bonafide lead guard coming from the ever-fruitful John Calipari tree.
Ian Jackson has been scorching nets for the Tar Heels, so maybe this is too low. The Clippers tend to invest in this archetype, though, and Jackson is probably glad to team up with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, where some of his limitations are well mitigated. Jackson does very little to create for teammates, but he's an incredible shot-maker, often creating his own looks with a dynamic first step and creative footwork.
Danny Wolf is enjoying a breakout junior season at Michigan. The Yale transfer has been deployed in unexpected and creative ways, often operating as the de facto point guard despite his 7-foot, 255-pound frame. That leads to some legitimate 'oh s**t' moments, with Wolf flicking dazzling dimes on the move and running straight five-four pick-and-rolls with Michigan's other bigs. He needs to cut down on turnovers, but that should happen naturally with a more streamlined role in the NBA. Utah can bank on the uniqueness of his skill set, especially with another playmaking, ball-handling big on the roster in Kyle Filipowski. The possibilities are... fun.