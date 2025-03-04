7 big winners from the 2025 NFL Combine: Nick Emmanwori, Darien Porter dominated

Before we dive into the biggest winners of the 2025 NFL Combine, context here is crucial. This is by no means telling you who the best prospects are — rather, it's breaking down nothing other than who had the best Combine results.

Which players outperformed their projections? Let's dive in.

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

40 Time 10-Yard Split Vertical Broad Jump Bench Press 4.38 seconds 1.49 Seconds 43 Inches 11-foot-6 20 Reps

Nick Emmanwori had an elite performance at the NFL Combine, which a lot of us expected considering the athleticism he displays on tape. He had the second-best 40-yard dash out of all safeties, while measuring in at a whopping 6-foot-3 inches and 220 pounds.

As you can see above, he put up the top number in his position group for every drill besides the 40-yard dash, where he still had an elite time (and the second-best time among safeties). Emmanwori's broad jump of 11-foot-6 is the third-highest Combine broad jump of all-time for safeties, tied with Jeremy Chinn in 2020. He also recorded the highest vertical out of every position group at the Combine with 43 inches. In conclusion, Emmanwori recorded a 10.00u Relative Athletic Score (RAS). Only one safety has ever recorded a 10.00u RAS, and that hasn't happened since 2001.

Nick Emmanwori is a SS prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1079 SS from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial. Pending agis and bench, could be a new top guy!https://t.co/WDmbwaGk56 pic.twitter.com/53Vx9vR7dx — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 28, 2025

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

40 Time 10-Yard Split Vertical Broad Jump 20-Yard Shuttle 4.32 seconds 1.49 seconds 40.5 inches 10-foot-10 4.41 seconds

This one is stating the obvious if you watched the Combine on day three. Tuten's explosion has been shown on tape, but his 4.32-second 40-yard dash was his group's best, which was higher than anticipated. He also posted a group best 1.49-second 10-yard split and 40-inch vertical. He was top five in his group with a 10-foot-10 broad jump and a solid shuttle time of 4.41.

As far as the Combine is concerned, Tuten had the best day. A big reason for that assessment is how he was assessed before the testing. Pro Football Focus currently has Tuten ranked as the 20th running back and 181st overall player. He almost certainly outperformed his rankings and projections over the weekend. Tuten also posted a solid RAS score of 9.29u, which is impressive considering the RAS algorithm takes size into account at 5-foot-9, 206 pounds.

Isaiah Neyor, WR, Nebraska

40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Split Vertical Broad Jump 4.40 seconds 1.51 seconds 38 inches 11-foot-1

Neyor was an under-the-radar freak at the Combine. He has room to improve as a pure wide receiver with his hands and route running, but he projects as a high-risk, high-reward project after Saturday. A player like him isn't even on PFF's big board, which he may be once they update it.

Neyor came in at a whopping 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds while running an impressive 4.40-second 40-yard dash. He also posted an 11-foot-1 broad jump, ranked second-best out of all wide receivers. For his size, all of his drill times and results were considered elite by the RAS metrics, where he also posted a perfect RAS score of 10.00u. That ranks 11th out of 3408 receivers from 1987-2025. The tweet below shows his original RAS of a 9.97u (still an elite score), but after his 40-time was adjusted to a 4.40, the website updated him to a perfect score. His RAS was the highest of the wide receiver group.

Isaiah Neyor is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 3408 WR from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/TmcbybAh18 pic.twitter.com/s3I00O62Et — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2025

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

BUCKLE UP TESLAA ON THE LOOSE pic.twitter.com/dQnbDibsBk — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 28, 2024

40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Split Vertical Broad Jump 3-Cone 20-Yard Shuttle Bench Press 4.43 seconds 1.51 seconds 39.5 inches 10-foot-9 6.85 seconds 4.05 seconds 17 reps

Isaac TeSlaa is a name that most casual fans may not be aware of — until now. PFF has him ranked as the 32nd overall wide receiver and 235th player on their big board despite him putting up top 10 results in every single combine drill at an incredible size of 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds.

TeSlaa stretched the field well as a downfield threat at Arkansas and projects as a great fit for an offensive scheme where he will be allowed to run down the field. TeSlaa posted the second-best RAS score behind Neyor at 9.97u. He will need to polish up his route running ability and create separation in the NFL, but his combine performance certainly was not representative of the 32nd-best wide receiver.

Isaac TeSlaa is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 3441 WR from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/ZeBq0A5q6I pic.twitter.com/Lsue3G6W2w — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2025

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson with a strong 4.63 40-Yard Dash 🦆 💨

pic.twitter.com/f8IVIXf9ZQ — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) March 1, 2025

40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Split Vertical Broad Jump 4.63 seconds 1.55 seconds 39 inches 10-foot-2

Terrance Ferguson stole the show in the tight end group. As you can see above, he posted the best drill results of the entire group in 3-of-4 drills, and third-best in the broad jump despite being PFF's tight end No. 4. He also measured in at 6-foot-5, 247 pounds. Ferguson's tape as a tight shows promise to be a good NFL starter, and is highly regarded by GMs. Ferguson met with the Broncos over the weekend, where he would be a great fit with Bo Nix, his former college quarterback. Ferguson also posted the best RAS score of all tight ends with a 9.81u.

Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Split Vertical Broad Jump 3-Cone 20-Yard Shuttle 4.30 seconds 1.49 seconds 36.5 inches 10-foot-11 6.71 seconds 4.04 seconds

Saving one of the best for last here with Darien Porter. Porter is a corner prospect from Iowa State who came in with some insane measurables. He measured in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. Porter also has 33-inch arms, which works in his favor. This is quite the size for a corner, but as you can see above, he can absolutely fly for his size.

Porter posted the best times in the 3-cone, 20-yard shuttle and his 10-yard split, showing that he has the acceleration and stop-and-go skills to hang with NFL wideouts. His 4.30 is second-best to Maxwell Hairston's 4.28, which was the best of the combine. However, Hairston's size is nowhere near Porter's, so that shows how impressive Porter was. Despite being PFF's 7th ranked cornerback, he posted top-five results in every drill while also posting the best RAS of the group with a 9.99u.

Darien Porter is a CB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 2480 CB from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/9F2apiSBbk pic.twitter.com/0mBcTgWh87 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 28, 2025

Honorable Mentions: Tate Rutledge, Jared Wilson, Jayden Higgins, Quinshon Judkins, Matthew Golden, Dante Thornton, Derrick Harmon, Josh Conerly, and Shemar Stewart.