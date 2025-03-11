2025 NFL Mock Draft, 5.0: Major trades, Travis Hunter slips and multiple running backs selected

With all the major events behind us (except for pro days) and free agency approaching, it's time for an updated mock draft after gathering some insights over the past month. One thing we all know is that the first round is likely to be defense and trench-heavy.

Many teams need a quarterback, but most are comfortable tagging free agents, considering Day 2 and three prospects and looking at next year's class. Just a friendly reminder: there is no quarterback in this draft worthy of a first-round grade.

Here is my fifth analysis of how the first round could unfold (With some trades) when the draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

1. New York Giants (via TEN) - Cam Ward, QB, Miami

In a trade deal, the Titans moved down to the Giants' pick at number 3. They swapped their 2025 first-round pick and gained additional draft capital for 2025 and another pick in 2026.

The Giants, like other teams, favor Ward as the best quarterback in the draft. With Daboll and Schoen on the hot seat, they move up to hopefully secure their franchise player. Ward's arm talent is considered the best in the draft. He showcases a strong arm with very good velocity on his throws, allowing him to hit tight windows effectively.

2. Cleveland Browns - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

At this pick, Cleveland is teetering between Carter and a potential franchise quarterback and that's where that land. Scouts raved about Sanders' leadership, toughness and personality at the combine. Sanders is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in this class and would start immediately on this teams roster.

Shedeur Sanders is confident he can turn around the Cleveland Browns.



“If you ain’t trying to change the culture, don’t get with me.” pic.twitter.com/UzKnZUEZt2 — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) February 28, 2025

3. Tennessee Titans (via NYG) - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

After everything, the Titans still secure Abdul Carter and gain extra draft capital in the process. Weeks ago, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker stated that the team "wouldn't pass on a generational talent" with the first overall pick.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, IOL, LSU

The Patriots have multiple needs, including tackle and guard. Some believe Campbell can be successful at tackle despite concerns about his length and timing. I think his potential is even higher at guard. His athletic ability, anchor, and initial quickness off the line will help him excel in the running and passing game within the interior.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Graham is number one on my big board, and getting him at five is a steal for the Jaguars. Graham is stout against combos, down, and base blocks. He will also create pressure from the interior with impressive lateral and initial quickness. Graham has gotten some comparisons to Quinnen Williams and Braden Fiske.

Mason Graham (DL1)



Good initial and lateral quickness, along with very good UOH to quickly shed base blocks and penetrate the backfield or make plays at the LOS.



Engages quickly, allowing to extend/drive back the OG or utilize speed-to-power. (1/2)



2025 #NFL Draft Prospect pic.twitter.com/dO7MXM8vBP — Colton Edwards (@coltonedwardsFB) March 1, 2025

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Not many people expect Hunter to slide this far in the draft, but I believe it's a possibility in this scenario. The Raiders have needs at both wide receiver and defensive back, but most scouts prefer him in the secondary. This would be an ideal destination for Hunter under Carroll and Graham.

7. Miami Dolphins (via NYJ) - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

In a trade deal, the Jets moved down to the Dolphins' pick at number 13. They swapped their 2025 first-round pick and gained additional draft capital for 2025 and another pick in 2026. The Jets' primary targets were selected earlier and are comfortable moving down a few slots.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL coaches, and scouts praised Membou's personality and athleticism after the combine. His quickness, body control, and explosion at the point of attack are impressive.

8. Carolina Panthers - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Despite the background concerns, the Panthers decide to take a chance on an explosive edge rusher. Mike Green's draft stock surged after his dominant performance at the Senior Bowl, both on the field and during interviews. His explosiveness, quickness, and power are sure to cause chaos on the edge.

9. New Orleans Saints - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

There are many ways the Saints could approach this selection, focusing on positions like the defensive line, tight end, or wide receiver. In every mock draft I've conducted, I've had them select an edge rusher or defensive tackle. However, with the hiring of Kellen Moore, it seems they might pursue a future red zone target who has a playing style similar to Mike Evans and Larry Fitzgerald.

10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ben Johnson selects Ashton Jeanty, his first first-round draft pick, during his head coaching tenure. Jeanty's playstyle, contact balance, and ability to protect the quarterback are perfect for his system and for Caleb Williams.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Aireontae Ersery is my top offensive tackle in this draft. He offers versatility by playing both guard and tackle positions. He demonstrates good initial quickness off the snap and effectively establishes inside leverage. Ersery could be Trent Williams' long-term replacement. He's the perfect fit in Shanahan's offense.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

I was the first to have Hampton mocked to the Cowboys, starting back in November 2024, before some popular draft media personnel did. Jeanty is off the board, and the Cowboys still need that workhorse running back — Hampton gives them that. Good pre-snap awareness of the defensive front alignment lets him quickly read what's in front of him and attack running lanes with a good burst.

Don't overthink it; he's RB2 in this class.



Omarion Hampton's footwork and acceleration: pic.twitter.com/QV8Ve9uVcx — Colton Edwards (@coltonedwardsFB) February 19, 2025

13. New York Jets (via MIA) - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Warren has officially moved up to my TE1. The Jets could have selected him at seven, but they betted on him being available at pick 13. It worked out and now gives the new Jets staff an explosive playmaker.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Emmanwori is the best safety in the draft, providing the Colts with a versatile playmaker who possesses elite athleticism. He can be positioned at safety, inside the box, or occasionally on the edge in blitzing situations.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Falcons need players at both linebacker and edge positions. Walker from Georgia is an ideal fit, as he can play both roles and has relevant experience. The Falcons had one of the lowest pass-rush grades in the NFL among edge rushers, and Walker will help that instantly.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart is an explosive playmaker off the edge, showcasing his athleticism at the combine over the weekend. His performance wowed scouts and elevated him into the top half of the first round.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Even though he is my top defensive back in the class, he falls into the lower half in this scenario to a bottom-half secondary in 2024. Johnson excels at preventing separation off the line and downfield. His good instincts, fluidity, and body control contribute to his effectiveness in defending wide receivers.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Yes, the Seahawks are losing Lockett and DK from their receiving corps. That said, there are quality day-two receivers that you can take, as you can't miss out on Campbell's talent. Jihaad Campbell fills the gap in the Seahawk's need for a true leader at the linebacker spot. He demonstrates good pre-snap recognition and plays with a high motor when pursuing the football. Jeremiah compared him to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

.@AlabamaFTBL @RealJihaadC Jihaad has an advanced skill set to rush off the edge; and with his speed and ability to chase...QB's Beware. #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/7G5SkiT4dR — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 2, 2025

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron brings experience and the ability to excel in both zone and man coverage. Some believe he will be a dominant nickel cornerback in the NFL. Under Bowles's guidance, his potential will rise, and he is likely to have a long career in the league.

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Sean Payton mentioned adding a "Joker" type player to their offense. Loveland provides the Broncos with that significant weapon. He has the potential to excel as both a receiver and a blocker in open space at the next level.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka lands with the Steelers in my second straight mock. They need playmakers, especially those fluent in route running who can create separation at short to intermediate levels. With George Pickens' long-term future up in the air, the Steelers would be best served to select some insurance in Egbuka. At worst, he can provide a true No. 2 threat for Pittsburgh.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Scourton is my EDGE1. With the recent hype surrounding Stewart, Green, and the release of Joey Bosa, he joins the Chargers. Now that he has returned to his Purdue weight, he becomes even more dangerous. He is a versatile defensive lineman skilled at playing various techniques. His unique blend of size, athleticism, and strength as an edge rusher sets him apart, allowing him to utilize a diverse array of pass-rush moves effectively.

Nic Scourton consistently does this. (EDGE1)



He showcases his length with one arm, utilizing good hand placement to extend and drive with very good lower body power, getting into his bull rush to put pressure on the QB, resulting in an errant throw. pic.twitter.com/g76VWT8DKt — Colton Edwards (@coltonedwardsFB) January 15, 2025

23. Green Bay Packers - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

I believe I'm higher on Amos than most, and given the uncertainty surrounding Alexander's situation, Amos would be a good fit for Green Bay. He possesses very good length and uses it effectively to make an impact in press coverage and at the catch point, allowing him to extend for the football.

Trey Amos is a suffocating presence at CB.



Allowed a 54.5 passer rating in 2024, including a 10 PBUs and 3 picks. He DOMINATES in press-zone looks and is also shutdown in man.



Has developed into a top 50 pick at Ole Miss after one year at Bama and three years at UL-Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/l8Vfwx7uy4 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 27, 2025

24. Minnesota Vikings - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

There are rumors that Starks could slide or even fall out of the first round. Here, he lands with the Vikings, who need help in the secondary, and Harrison Smith isn't getting any younger. He possesses a high football IQ and demonstrated good awareness and reaction skills at Georgia.

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Texans' top priority should be protecting their franchise quarterback, CJ Stroud. Given the lack of first-round talent in this draft class, they will likely choose another Buckeye to help protect Stroud.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Protecting Stafford is essential for success in 2025. The Rams could look to move Banks inside or keep him at tackle. Either way, it's a solid selection for a b

27. Baltimore Ravens - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Ravens go with need here and fit. Harmon can play both inside and outside on the defensive front and racked in 40-plus hurries thanks to his quickness off the line of scrimmage.

Derrick Harmon moves incredibly well for someone at 6’5/310lbs…



*Among NCAA DTs in 2024*

➖ 55 Pressures (#1)

➖ 17.6% Pass-Rush Win (#4) *snap min



Twitchy, active, athletic. pic.twitter.com/rAKEeZupFa — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) February 17, 2025

28. Detroit Lions - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Lions acquire a raw but promising edge rusher in Williams to complement Aidan Hutchinson. He is strong against the run and will apply pressure on the quarterback.

29. Washington Commanders - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel and have allowed Jonathan Allen to seek a trade. Nolen has gained traction in the draft process, making pick 29 a strong possibility.

30. Buffalo Bills - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Bills need a new interior presence. Grant is more athletic than he looks and could provide the spark needed as a 2-gap plug to create pressure within and stop the run.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Conerly Jr. is another rising prospect who is likely to be a late first-round pick and has been gaining attention among NFL front offices. Protecting their star quarterback should be a priority.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

With Milton Williams and Josh Sweat hitting free agency, this would be an option for the Eagles. Alexander hasn't had many first-round conversations, but his size and potential are intriguing after his combine results.