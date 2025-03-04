How does one go about describing the 2024 Houston Texans season? Making it to the second round of the playoffs has to qualify as a success, but something still felt off all season. The offense just wasn't generating near the level of excitement it had in 2023.

Houston has made moves to address that issue heading into the offseason, though. Specifically, the team moved on from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. A rising star one year ago who was getting head coach buzz, the Texans took a step back in Slowik's second season as the OC, with many questioning the play calling. There was frustration that Slowik was letting C.J. Stroud stagnate in Year 2.

Now, the Texans have a new OC, but they still have questions about the offense. Who will protect Stroud? Do they need more receivers? And what about the defense, which played well last season but could use some help up front?

Let's fix some of Houston's issues. Here is what the Texans realistically do in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft to help get the team to the next level in 2025.

Round 1, Pick 25: OG Tyler Booker (Alabama)

This admittedly isn't great positional value, but Houston has to address the interior offensive line issues that the team has.

Alabama's Tyler Booker is the best guard prospect in this class, though his overall ranking among prospects is usually outside the top 32. ESPN has Booker as its 33rd overall player, while PFF, which has Booker as its top guard as well, has him at 48th overall.

So maybe taking Booker at No. 25 isn't the best use of resources in a vacuum, but the Texans don't exist in a vacuum. This team's got too big of a need for interior offensive linemen to just go with a best-player-available approach.

Last season, the Texans offensive line was ranked as the 29th-best line in the NFL by PFF. The strength of the line was on the edges, where Laremy Tunsil was still really good. But on the interior, things didn't work out. The trio of Juice Scruggs, Shaq Mason and Jarrett Patterson was not the answer. The Texans need to enter 2025 with at least two new starters at the three IOL positions if the team wants to fix its issue allowing inside pressure.

Booker is a complete player. He has size at 6-foot-5, 352 pounds, but he still moves well. He'll be able to occupy rushers on the inside and keep some pressure from getting to Stroud.

Round 2, Pick 58: DL Alfred Collins (Texas)

This doesn't feel like a great spot for the Texans. It's too early to take a shot on some of the remaining receivers, but you don't really want to double up by going offensive line two picks in a row, so what else could you do?

Addressing the defensive line is one way to go. The Texans have some really good edge rushers, but right now, the two starting defensive tackles are Tim Settle Jr. and Folorunso Fatukasi. Settle had five sacks last season, but Houston ideally will add competition there.

Alfred Collins is a strong run defender who can slide in to one of the defensive line slots. He's not the best pass rusher in the world, but Houston should generate enough pressure from the edge that they can afford to play Collins next to Settle on the line.

Round 3, Pick 89: WR Jalen Royals (Utah State)

Houston entered 2024 with wide receiver being a strength of the team, but another season-ending Tank Dell injury and the fact that Stefon Diggs — who also suffered a season-ending injury — is a free agent means Houston finds itself in a spot where it might need to add to the receiver room.

Matthew Golden's become a popular mock option for Houston in the first round, but offensive line feels like too much of a need there to go with that kind of luxury pick. Maybe the Texans will address IOL in free agency and can make a Round 1 receiver pick then, but for now, we're waiting until Round 3 to grab the team's first wideout.

But this player was worth the wait. Utah State's Jalen Royals is a versatile receiver with a proven history of operating well in space. He's not the most physical guy, but his speed and elusiveness would complement Nico Collins well. Royals can play both inside and outside, which will help the Texans diversify their offense this season — too often in 2024, it felt like you knew the team would either run the ball with Joe Mixon or Stroud would try to force a contested pass to Collins. That was especially true after the injuries to Diggs and Dell.