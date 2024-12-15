2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jets 7-round projection with New York’s playoff hopes dying
Some New York Jets fans might be clinging to the small hope that their favorite team can sneak into the playoffs this season. More realistic supporters should already be turning their attention to the organization's offseason plans. Aaron Rodgers' future might be set to dominate headlines in the Big Apple again, but the draft is actually more important to the Jets' future.
Whoever takes over as the team's GM is going to have big holes to fill. The team's future at quarterback is unsettled no matter what Rodgers elects to do next season. Additional help at the offensive skill positions is needed. The defense needs a significant infusion of talent with particular gaps at cornerback and edge-rusher.
It may be impossible for New York to fill all their roster holes in one draft but making the following selections could help the Jets get back on the right path.
Round 1: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Garrett Wilson gives the Jets one quality young wideout to build around, but drafting Tetairoa McMillan would help provide the offense balance on the other side of the formation. He may not fall to where the Jets are projected to pick in Round 1, but they should pounce on him if he does.
McMillan is a big, 6-foot-5 wide receiver who knows how to use his size to make contested catches down the field. He also possesses better speed and agility than most wideouts with his body type. The former Arizona star should be able to help the Jets' offense on intermediate and deep balls right away.
The only question about his game at the NFL level is whether or not he has the quick-twitch athleticism needed to get open on short, quick routes. That's a strength of Wilson's which makes it less important for other receivers on the Jets roster. McMillan is not a player who is going to catch bubble screens and turn them into big gains. He's a wide receiver who will thrive on deeper routes which makes him a big-play guy waiting to happen at the next level.
Round 2: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Morgan Moses is still a decent starter at right tackle for the Jets but he can't man the perimeter forever. It would be wise for New York to find his long-term replacement in this year's draft class.
Aireontae Ersery is thriving at Minnesota as a left tackle but his long-term future may lie on the right side of the line. He's got good size and length for the position which allows him to be an adequate pass blocker. Ersery's real standout skill is the force he showcases as a run blocker.
It's easy to envision a scenario where the Jets draft him and allow him to serve as a swing tackle as a rookie before ultimately taking over for Moses on the right side. That might seem like a bit of a luxury pick for a team that has so many needs, but if Ersery turns into a ten-year starter at tackle this pick will look like a genius move in retrospect. Getting help up front is a need for New York and drafting Ersery would be a good example of long-term roster planning for a franchise that needs to do more of it.
Round 3: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
Plenty of NFL Draft experts believed Carson Beck was going to end up as the top-rated quarterback in this year's draft class when the season began. His stock has dropped significantly since then but that does not mean he can't turn into a valuable signal-caller at the next level.
The Georgia standout has good size for the position and solid, but unspectacular arm strength. He also is a better athlete than many scouts believed him to be at first glance. He's not going to lead the league in rushing but he's not a statue in the pocket either.
Beck profiles as a quarterback who can come into a system and develop into a solid backup. If things break perfectly for him he could turn into an average starter. Finding that kind of player in Round 3 represents excellent value at the game's most important position. Beck is not going to be a superstar but if he turns into one of the top-10 backups in the NFL it will be a great contract for the Jets.
Round 4: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
Gunnar Helm didn't arrive at Texas with high expectations but he carved out a productive career for the Longhorns. Now he's in a nice position to carve out a significant role in the NFL as a pass-catching second tight end for a versatile offense.
The Jets need more production from the tight end position and adding Helm to the mix would give their offense the ability to work with more two tight-end sets. Helm does not have elite athleticism but he has excellent hands and good route-running skills. That makes him particularly dangerous against zone defenses when he's given a little time to work down the field and find soft spots.
Helm needs to improve his blocking if he's going to be a three-down player at the next level, but he is willing to stick his nose in there and make an effort on film. He can improve the Jets on the field and in the locker room.
Round 5: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
Sauce Gardner gives the Jets a quality starter at one outside cornerback spot, but they need to find a long-term partner who can hold up on the other side of the field. Cobee Bryant lacks the top-end speed teams would ideally find in that spot, but he makes up for it with great length and ball skills.
If he did have sprinter's speed he would not be on the board when the Jets go on the clock with their first of two Round 5 selections. At worst, he profiles as a player who can be a high-level backup because of his ability to force turnovers. Adding this ballhawk late in the draft would be real coup for the Jets.
Round 5: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona
The Jets need more versatility in their running back room behind Breece Hall. That makes them an ideal landing spot for Cam Skattebo. His physical running style and ability to run a diverse route tree out of the backfield make him an ideal fit in New York.
Skattebo is not a back that's going to soak up 250 carries at the next level but he can punish opposing defenders with his desire to seek contact in the hole. He's not just a bruiser though. He can break tackles and squirt through holes to produce more yards than expected. He won't be a star at the next level but can be a good No. 2 running back which would be a nice outcome for a fifth-round pick.
Round 6: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa
Interior size is always a valuable commodity at the NFL level. Yahya Black is a big, physical defensive tackle who's enjoyed a productive career at Iowa. He can provide solid depth behind the Jets' excellent pair of starting defensive tackles as a rookie.
Black does not have much juice as a pass-rusher so his use should be limited to first and second down at the next level. What he can do is plug up the middle and stymy an opponent's run game. He would be a nice flyer for the Jets on Day 3.
Round 6: Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas
There are always homes for speedy edge rushers in the NFL which is why Trey Moore should hear his name called late in the draft. He doesn't have the size required to set the edge against NFL rushing attacks, but there's a chance he can turn into an edge-rushing specialist that provides real value for the team that drafts him.
For the Jets, he can sit behind Haason Reddick and learn the tricks of the trade. Moore may never turn into a quality defensive player, but he has the size and speed to contribute on special teams. He'd be a nice late-round gamble for a team that needs more defensive juice.