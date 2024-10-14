2025 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots 7-round mock projection paves way for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots are projected to have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But, they already have their potential QB of the future after drafting Drake Maye in the first round last year. Often times, a team with the top pick would trade it if they didn't want to take a quarterback, but this draft is loaded with talent outside of the QB position.
Looking at the Patriots, the team desperately needs difference makers on offense. Wide receivers, tight ends and running backs are all on the team needs list for the Patriots, but there is a top player in the draft that is just too valuable for the Patriots to pass on if they land the top pick.
Here's the Patriots 2025 NFL mock draft that would pave the way for Drake Maye to be successful going forward.
Round 1: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Travis Hunter is far too talented to pass up on if he's available for the Patriots. Right now, they're expected to land the top-overall pick in the draft, which would allow them to select Hunter. This selection could change if they win a few more games than expected, but as of now, Hunter is their guy.
Hunter is the Shohei Ohtani of college football. While there have been rumors that he wants to play both ways in the NFL, it's expected that he will slot in at cornerback and cornerback only at the professional level. Still, he should only get better in the NFL if he focuses on one side of the ball. He would have more energy, more practice reps and it would allow him to perform even better than he has in college.
Round 2: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
New England needs offense, and they need it early in the draft. At the top of the second round, they need to add a playmaker for Maye. Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is projected to be a late first, early second-round pick. If he falls to the second round, the Patriots need to take their shot on him.
Egbuka has elite speed and runs a terrific route. He's never been the WR1 at Ohio State because of guys like Garrett Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr., but his overall career has been incredible. Expect Egbuka to shine down the stretch, as he always has in big games.
Round 3: OT Earnest Greene, Georgia
Earnest Greene has the ability to play both left or right tackle. He's been looked at as a potential first or second-round pick, but the recent rumors have him sliding down closer to the third.
Greene is an incredibly physical player that often overwhelms defenders with him strength and physicality. He still lacks some technique in a few areas, including his hand placement against power rushers, but his raw talent makes him a no-brainer if he's available at the top of the third round.
Round 3: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
TreVeyon Henderson would have first round talent written all over him if he hadn't battled injuries throughout his college career. There are few running backs in college that are faster than Henderson.
His breakaway speed makes him a home run threat, while his physicality gives him the ability to run between the tackles. He's elite in blitz pickup, making him an ideal third-down running back at the NFL level. His injury history and injury concerns drop him to the third or fourth round, but he's worth a shot for the Patriots.
Round 4: TE Luke Lachey, Iowa
Luke Lachey is a 6-6 tight end that should run in the 4.70-4.75 range at the NFL combine. He has an incredible catch radius that makes him an exceptional target across the middle and on intermediate routes.
A tight end is a young quarterbacks best friend. Lachey is the big, physical presence that the Patriots and Drake Maye could really use in their offense. He would be the safety blanket over the middle that the Patriots are missing right now.
Round 5: DL Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Nazir Stackhouse looks to be one of the next great defensive linemen to come out of Georgia. He is one of the most physical interior defensive linemen in the country right now and his run stopping ability ranks as one of the best at the position.
He has concerns as a pass rusher and with his motor at times, but if he's there in the fifth round, he's worth a shot as one of the next best nose tackles in football. New England could use a big, physical Georgia defensive lineman to help them stop the run.
Round 7: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
There is a chance that Matthew Golden returns to Texas for his senior year, but if he doesn't, he would be a great pick for the Patriots, or any team, late in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Golden has great speed and the ability to make a play down the field. He's a bit overlooked in the Texas offense because of projected first round pick Isaiah Bond, but Golden has elite traits that would make him a great addition to the Patriots' wide receiver room.
Round 7: S Jaylen Reed, Penn State
Jaylen Reed has a few great traits about him, but also a few things he needs to improve on. He has incredible instincts with a nose for the football. His ability to help against the run is among the best in the country at his position.
But his athletic profile isn't to the level that NFL teams would want at safety. It limits his ceiling by quite a bit, but his floor is still pretty solid. He likely won't be a gamebreaker, but he would be a great rotational piece in the secondary, especially in run downs.
Round 7: OL D.J. Campbell, Texas
The Patriots need to do their best to keep Drake Maye upright. Bringing in at least two offensive lineman in the upcoming draft would be the best idea. Interior lineman D.J. Campbell may be one of the best late round steals of the draft.
Campbell is a physical specimen, which is both his biggest strength and his biggest downfall. While he has such elite athletic traits including his size and strength, he often relies too heavily on these gifts. He will need his technique cleaned up at the NFL level.