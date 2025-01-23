2025 NFL Mock Draft, Williams 2.0: Steelers reach for QB, Cowboys pass on Ashton Jeanty, Packers steal Jalon Walker
The 2025 NFL Draft and the offseason as a whole are now in full focus for 28 of the 32 teams in the league. We're getting closer and closer to the Super Bowl and the Top 28 picks in the draft are set. But as we dive into another NFL mock draft projection for the full first round, we're also starting to hear more buzz and have more early rumors to build some of our forecasts out from.
It's looking more like the Pittsburgh Steelers could take a quarterback early, which wasn't on anyone's BINGO cards too long ago, just like everyone's projection to get Ashton Jeanty to the Dallas Cowboys is now seemingly going by the wayside. Things are changing, will continue to change, and likely won't be finalized right up until the Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 pick.
But let's start there with what we know now and dive into this full 2025 NFL mock draft first-round projection.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami
While the Titans new brass might be saying forward-facing that they "won't pass on a generational talent", that feels more like a smokescreen than anything to me. Will Levis has proven that he's not the answer and Tennessee doesn't appear to have any better avenues to a long-term answer at quarterback than taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. The Miami product still has plenty to work on with his footwork, pocket management and how he handles pressure but the athleticism and upside are worth banking on if you're the Titans.
2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Early indications appear to be that the Browns, despite the obvious need at quarterback, won't address that need with the No. 2 pick. That could potentially change depending on what happens in the trade or free agency markets this offseason but, for now, we'll roll with that and give them the new challenger to Travis Hunter for best player in the draft. Abdul Carter is a monster off the edge with his explosiveness combined with a sturdy frame, well-versed pass-rush arsenal and overall length and athleticism. Pairing him with Myles Garrett would be a nightmare for AFC North quarterbacks.
3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Barring a trade down by the Browns, the Giants greatly benefit from Cleveland not eyeing a quarterback in the draft. Shedeur Sanders is the only other quarterback beyond Ward that I'm willing to draft in the first round (though those won't be the only two). While the Colorado star may not have the biggest arm or even the best intangible tools, he's a high-floor prospect who can facilitate to Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy, among others, in New York's offense.
4. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Where Travis Hunter primarily plays in the NFL remains to be seen. I also don't think a talent-poor roster like the Patriots will care about that, though young Drake Maye could push Hunter to playing more at receiver. I could still see a trade down, even at No. 4, for the Patriots being a feasible option but getting a talent of Hunter's ilk is something that New England desperately needs.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Getting Trent Baalke out is the biggest step the Jaguars could've taken toward a brighter tomorrow. Now they can start to eat their vegetables and take the best player on the board in Mason Graham. The Michigan defensive tackle is a game-wrecker on the interior with power and burst for days. Jacksonville's defense has lacked a player of this ilk on the interior for far too long.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Though I'll reserve the possibility for the Raiders to trade up for a quarterback if the opportunity arises, they are right now my favorite to address quarterback most aggressively via trade or free agency. Whoever that quarterback ends up being, bringing him into a situation with Brock Bowers and now Tetairoa McMillan would be ideal. The Arizona product is a massive target at 6-foot-5 but is a fluid, agile mover with a full route tree. He's a true No. 1 who could be borderline unstoppable with Bowers if the right QB is in place.
7. New York Jets - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
One of the reports following the Jets hiring Aaron Glenn was that the new head coach wants Aaron Rodgers back. Honestly, though, regardless of the quarterback situation, I think the top tackle in the class in Will Campbell is the play in this spot. Campbell can slot in and replace Morgan Moses while giving New York another ass-kicker on the outside to pair with Olu Fashanu and set up this offensive line with more stability than it's had in a long, long time.
8. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
If I'm the Panthers, my guiding light is to take the best player available whenever I'm on the clock. In this case, that's clearly Will Johnson and, incidentally, that would tremendously help what was a woeful Carolina defense last year. Johnson can do it all in coverage and the idea of pairing him with Jaycee Horn on the outside makes too much sense to give this defense a bonafide trump card that clearly hasn't been there of late.
9. New Orleans Saints - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Quite frankly, New Orleans just needs some talent. While I considering dipping back into edge rusher here, I ultimately landed on Luther Burden III. The thin state of the receiver room along with the uncertain health of Chris Olave were evident in 2024 and the Mizzou product could come in and help stabilize that as the Saints pay the piper for their years of cap gymnastics. It might not elevate the Saints in a meaningful way, but it should give them a higher baseline for the future.
10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
When you look back at the ascent of Ben Johnson and the Lions, the team really started building its infrastructure with the offensive line. The hope is that the Bears will do the same and Kelvin Banks Jr. is a stud to make that happen. While some worry about his mass, his movement ability and play strength at the highest levels can't be questioned. He's a perfect building block, especially for a mobile QB like Caleb Williams, to start truly growing behind in a healthier environment for Chicago.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The 49ers need to address the future of their offensive line in a big way, especially given the uncertainty of Trent Williams moving forward late in his career. Josh Simmons' season was ended prematurely due to injury but he checks all the right boxes from a size, length and movement perspective. I don't believe his ceiling is as high as Campbell or Banks but he's more than worth a first-round pick for San Francisco.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
No, it's not Ashton Jeanty going to Dallas and it's not even an offensive skill position player. DeMarcus Lawrence is a free agent this offseason and I expect the Cowboys will let him walk, making a prospect of Mike Green's ilk vital to their success. After putting on some weight to get up in the 250-pound range, Green exploded for Marshall with 17 sacks and 32 hurries. He's an elite and explosive pass-rusher who also maintains against the run that could be a dynamic rushing partner with Micah Parsons.
13. Miami Dolphins - Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
Obviously, you would love the Dolphins to draft an offensive lineman here given the needs there but the value isn't quite what you'd want. But this is also a defense that, though they performed extremely well in 2024, still lacks a replacement for Christian Wilkins. Kenneth Grant is a bit of a different player but one who can highly help Miami's front. He's a top-tier run-stuffer but has the traits that say there's room to be a high-end pass-rusher on the interior as well with some growth.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
How safeties are valued in the NFL Draft is probably the only reason that Malaki Starks will fall to the Colts at No. 14 but they aren't complaining. This Indianapolis secondary was abysmal for much of the 2024 season and they need playmakers at every level of it. Inserting Starks on the back end and as a potentially versatile and movable piece could make a lot of headway for the Colts defense really taking steps forward, especially with Lou Anarumo now in the building with all the great work he's done building around top-level safeties.
15. Atlanta Falcons - James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
Atlanta has been searching for a long-term pass rush solution for a decade now, so let's get them the all-upside juice that is James Pearce Jr. While there are concerns about the slight frame of the Tennessee edge rusher, the ability to get after the quarterback is undeniable. He's a lightning bolt off the edge that consistently just blows past tackles. If he can add a little mass while not sacrificing that juice, then the Falcons would be getting the exact piece their defense has been missing.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Taking Marvin Harrison Jr. with a Top 5 pick felt like it was something the Cardinals almost had to do last season. But now it's time to eat some vegetables and I love building up the line a bit more around Kyler Murray and Co. Armand Membou is a riser in the early offseason of the draft process as people really start to get eyes on what was a tremendous body of work in the 2024 season. He allowed no sacks and only nine hurries on more than 400 pass-blocking snaps but was even better as a run-blocker. Though he's only played right tackle, his skill says he should be a Top 20 pick to a team in need on the O-line.
17. Cincicnnati Bengals - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Though it might not be what Joe Burrow wants in his heart of hearts, the fact of the matter is that Tee Higgins is more likely to be gone from the Bengals than to return. There is some merit to Cincinnati more pressingly working to improve the defense but replacing Higgins is just as crucial so they're not plugging one hole while another one starts leaking. Emeka Egbuka is a bit of a different player than Higgins but might actually be a more natural complement to Ja'Marr Chase and keep this high-octane offense cooking despite the big free agency loss.
18. Seattle Seahawks - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Mykel Williams is one of the toughest players in this class for me to evaluate. The upside and raw tools are undeniable but he didn't consistently put them on film enough for my taste at Georgia. Seattle, however, has never been shy about banking on those traits and they're in need of more pass rush help. So the Seahawks are a natural landing spot for a player who has the potential to be the best edge outside of Carter in the class but also has some risks involved given his inconsistent performance in college.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Especially with how Baker Mayfield and the offense carried this season, it's time to get Todd Bowles some help on the defense in Tampa. Benjamin Morrison's season was ended before Notre Dame's playoff run with a hip injury but he should be more than good to go by Week 1. Had the injury not happened, some teams might've considered him an easy Top 15 talent but the Buccaneers replenish an admittedly weak secondary with a home-run pick.
20. Denver Broncos - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Based on what we saw this past season, the Broncos roster might be in an overall better spot than we previously expected it to be. Thus, the offseason should be about getting Bo Nix more help and Ashton Jeanty falls in their lap to do just that. The Boise State product is dynamic as a runner with real breakaway speed combined with elite contact balance, power and vision. He's the total package and could elevate the Denver offense upon his arrival, especially behind a good offensive line.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Steelers insider Andrew Fillipponi reported this week that some of the scouts in the building "love" Jalen Milroe out of Alabama. Given that Mike Tomlin also said previously that QB mobility would be crucial in their search to fill the void there, Milroe checks that box in spades. To be clear, I think this is a mistake but I'm not going to ignore the tea leaves. The Alabama product still leaves a bit to be desired as a thrower and in terms of pocket management, but his physical tools and dynamic ability as a rusher give him tremendous upside too. Pittsburgh would be taking a massive risk, but that's not to say it couldn't pay off — just that there's an equal if not greater chance of it backfiring spectacularly.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Considering the roughly 40 targets that Ladd McConkey got in the Chargers' Wild Card Round loss to Houston, the need for more weapons around Justin Herbert is evident. Wide receiver could be in play but this feels like an obvious fit for Tyler Warren too. Jim Harbaugh is familiar with him from his time in the Big Ten but Warren's versatility and ability also would appeal to the head coach in LA and offer a ton of upside for what he could do to elevate the Chargers offense moving forward.
23. Green Bay Packers - Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia
The Packers tacking an edge rusher in the first round isn't uncommon in recent years but the issue has been finding difference-makers when it comes to those selections. Jalon Walker has difference-maker written all over him. Georgia moved him around but he played more on the edge this season than previously for the Dawgs and dominated. He's shot out of a cannon off the edge and has been a game-wrecker in college. He might be the shot in the arm that Green Bay sorely needs to take a leap forward defensively.
24. Minnesota Vikings - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
One of the Vikings top free agency priorities this offseason should be to re-sign Byron Murphy Jr. in free agency. At the same time, Stephon Gilmore should be allowed to walk, leaving a vacancy in the secondary that Jahdae Barron can slot right into. A fluid mover who might be a tad undersized, Barron is immensely talented and should be a perfect chess piece for Brian Flores is Minneosta is able to retain him.
25. Houston Texans - Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
Houston needs to address the integrity of the offensive line moving forward and I would love Wyatt Milum on the Texans to be able to accomplish just that. He was a beast for the Mountaineers on the edge but has some movability along the offensive line that ultimately makes a ton of sense for what the Texans need to do in terms of filling holes and getting the best five out there in front of C.J. Stroud.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
With the ongoing Cooper Kupp trade buzz, there's a chance that the Rams could direly need to get more help for Matthew Stafford in the passing offense. Elic Ayomanor is a fascinating addition in that regard. While Stanford's limitations at quarterback likely contributed to the receiver having good not great production (1,850 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two seasons), the 6-foot-2, 210-pound pass-catcher could break out immediately with Stafford and Sean McVay at the controls of his work.
27. Baltimore Ravens - Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
In all likelihood, Ronnie Stanley will be playing somewhere else in the 2025 season, which opens up a big need for the Ravens on the offensive line. Finding Roger Rosergarten last year in the mid rounds was huge but they need to leave no doubt with a player like Josh Conerly. He allowed just one sack in the 2024 season with Oregon and moves extremely well at his size. With the fast pace of the Ducks offense as well, it seems like he could be a natural fit for how the Ravens prefer to move.
28. Detroit Lions - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
After the bitter end to the Lions' season against Washington, it's back to the drawing board. Step one should be finding a long-term running mate for Aidan Hutchinson on the edge. While Donovan Ezeiruaku might not have the pedigree of others on the side of his helmet, the BC product can be that guy. He's coming off a 14-sack season with the Eagles last year but also was a well above-average run defender as well. He can be more of a speed rusher than the more well-rounded Hutchinson and set up this defensive front for years to come.
29. Washington Commanders - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
The magic of the Commanders has been the best storyline of the postseason thus far but what's even better is that there are still obvious avenues to improve this roster. Getting better weapons around Jayden Daniels certainly qualifies in that capacity and Matthew Golden seems to be the right man for the job. While he only totaled 987 yards and nine touchdowns this past season, he emerged as the most reliable player in this offense with good size at 6-foot, 195 pounds and real burners to turn on. He should be a beautiful No. 2 to complement Terry McLaurin and to help Washington find even another gear.
30. Buffalo Bills - Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
It always feels strange to talk about teams like the Bills that are one win away from playing in the Super Bowl like they're deficient but the Buffalo defensive front could use a bit more of a punch. Dipping into the Ohio State defensive line for Tyleik Williams is a wise way to address that. Williams has the physical gifts to develop further as a pass rusher but he's already an elite run stuffer. Putting him next to the pin-your-ears-back style of Ed Oliver, though, Williams is a seamless fit into this defensive alignment.
31. Philadelphia Eagles - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
My gut tells me that Jack Sawyer is going to settle in the back end of the first round or early second round given that he's not a physical marvel and probably won't blow people away at the combine. What the Ohio State product is, though, is the exact type of player Philadelphia can take advantage of to keep their pipeline of high-end edge play running. He's well-rounded and has a relentless motor that led to a ridiculous 38 hurries this season. He's also a nice diversification for what the Eagles already have and could provide an ideal mix up front.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
Chris Jones isn't going to play like a superstar forever but pairing someone else with real juice next to him could prolong that. Walter Nolen was once the top recruit in college football but just finally realized his potential this past season after transferring to Ole Miss with six sacks and 25 hurries while also being one of the best run defenders in the country at his position. He's a piece that Steve Spagnuolo could quite easily make into a star (and quickly) in this Chiefs defensive front that certainly needs a few more bodies involved.