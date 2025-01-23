Russell Wilson's desperate return is just the beginning of Steelers terrible QB plan
By Mark Powell
When the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to keep Mike Tomlin at head coach for at least another year despite a disastrous five-game losing streak to end the season, the message to an angry fanbase was clear: We know better than you. Steelers fans are tired of more of the same, but Omar Khan, Tomlin and the Pittsburgh front office are determined to give them just that.
While getting rid of Tomlin always felt like a bit of a stretch, changes to the coaching staff shouldn't be. Pittsburgh's defense under-achieved in the second half of the season and fell apart against the top quarterbacks in the league again. The Steelers have the highest-paid defense in the NFL, yet when the team needs them most their entire model for success falls apart. Tomlin promised changes, but he plans to keep defensive coordinator Teryl Austin employed.
The next important question Khan and the Steelers must answer is who starts next season under center. Their current options aren't good enough to win a playoff game, that much has been proven. Wilson is aging rapidly and not the player he once was, while Justin Fields may never develop into the player the Bears and now Steelers think he could be.
Steelers quarterback plan is even worse than keeping Russell Wilson
Wilson told The Pat McAfee Show that he and the Steelers have already started talking about a new contract, and he hopes to finish his career in Pittsburgh. That's not a good sign.
“Obviously, this year was an exciting year in a lot of ways,” Wilson said. “It was tough at the end, obviously. We didn’t get it done, but I’ve got so much more in me, man. I’m excited. My goal is to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a long time, hopefully finish my career there, God willing. I’m just trusting God and the process.”
It's unclear where that puts Fields, who went 4-2 as a starter to begin the season before he was benched for Wilson. It's unlikely Pittsburgh pays both quarterbacks to stay around. One option could be adding to the QB room in the NFL Draft, though the options aren't great beyond Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, both of whom will be gone by the time the Steelers pick at No. 21. A loose 'source' told Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that the team has some interest in Jalen Milroe.
Per Fillipponi, the Steelers consider Milroe a first-round talent. If this sounds familiar, you are not alone. When Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers convinced themselves Kenny Pickett was a first-round talent despite a third-round grade given to him by most in the industry. The Steelers didn't care and selected him anyway. How'd that turn out?
Milroe may not be Pickett, but I don't trust Tomlin or the Steelers brass to develop him like they should. Tomlin is patient, but with the way Wilson looked at the end of last season, there would be internal pressure to play the backup early. Milroe would likely need at least a year of development, if not more, to reach his full potential.
If this is actually the Steelers plan, I'm out.