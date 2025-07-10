How to watch the 2025 Scottish Open: Start time in U.S., TV channel and streaming info

The 2025 Scottish Open has the potential to be one of the best events of the year with the field put together for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournament. Not only are we heading back to the Renaissance Club, which has provided a number of thrilling tournament finishes over the past few years, but we are also just one week away from the final major championship of the season, The Open Championship.

Robert MacIntyre has been a beast at the Scottish Open over the past couple years as he returns as the defending champion. Prior to his victory, though, he also came in a close runner-up to Rory McIlroy back in 2023. He figures to be in the mix given his course history, but McIlroy is still one of the big favorites, though Scottie Scheffler is by far the heaviest favorite. Still, in a field that could be considered one of the three best we'll see on any tour this year, it could be anyone's trophy to grab.

However, with the event being in Scotland, that means we have an unusual viewing schedule ahead of us in the United States. So what time will golf fans need to tune in, and when can they catch the action at the 2025 Scottish Open on TV? We have everything you need to know this week for the tournament.

What time will the Scottish Open start in the United States?

The 2025 Scottish Open will begin with the first tee times at 2 a.m. ET in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, July 10 in the United States. That means we have an 11 p.m. ET start time for the tournament on the West Coast of the United States. For those keeping track at home, that's a 7 a.m. local time start in North Berwick, Scotland. It is important to note, however, that the beginning of the tee times does not coincide with the start of the viewing options for the tournament. Golf fans won't be able to start watching and streaming the action until 3:15 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

Full TV coverage schedule for the 2025 Scottish Open

While streaming coverage of the Scottish Open will get underway in the wee hours of the morning, TV coverage of the event will begin at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the coverage on Golf Channel. Here's a look at the full TV coverage schedule for the tournament.

Date Time TV Channel Thursday, July 10 11 a.m - 2 p.m. ET Golf Channel Friday, July 11 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET Golf Channel Saturday, July 12 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET Golf Channel Saturday, July 12 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, July 13 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET Golf Channel Sunday, July 13 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET CBS

Golf Channel will be the only place for TV coverage for the first two rounds at the Scottish Open before making way for the late window on CBS for Saturday and Sunday. Golf Channel will still begin the day with its coverage on the weekend mornings as well.

Streaming and PGA Tour Live info for the Scottish Open

Streaming of the Scottish Open on PGA Tour Live, which will provide Featured Groups, Featured Holes and Main Feeds for the early rounds, will begin at 3:15 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, as well as 4:15 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. PGA Tour Live is available through a subscription to ESPN+, which has apps on iPhone, Roku, Apple TV and any other streaming devices, as well as being available through Hulu and Disney+ as well.

Beyond that streaming of the Golf Channel broadcast should also be available through a paid subscription to Peacock while the CBS broadcast for the final two rounds will also be streaming on Paramount+. Both Peacock and Paramount+ streaming are available through a paid subscription to the services.

Where is the 2025 Scottish Open being played?

The 2025 Scottish Open is being played at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The venue, which was designed by American Tom Doak, has been the host of this event since 2019, when it took over as the official host. Previously, the event had rotated venues in Scotland.

Many of the players in this field, and a few hopefuls trying to qualify still, will be making the trip from North Berwick to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for next week's Open Championship.