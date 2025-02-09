3 Aaron Rodgers landing spots that would be disastrous if QB parts with Jets
Ever since the New York Jets found new leadership in head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, the writing has seemed to be on the wall for Aaron Rodgers' time with the team. Both Glenn and Mougey understandably want to start fresh and build the team from the ground up, a project that doesn't have much room for a 40-something quarterback with strong feelings about personnel decisions (and isn't shy about sharing them publicly).
The four-time NFL MVP's future has been up in the air for weeks now. But sure enough, we finally got some resolution on Super Bowl Sunday, and the Rodgers era with Gang Green has ended in the only way it could have: Stuck on the tarmac in the swamps of northern New Jersey, getting word that actually your services will no longer be required.
Of course, the fact that Rodgers was willing to fly back to Jets HQ at all is a sign that he intends on playing somewhere in 2025 and possibly beyond. While we know that won't be with the Jets, eventually someone figures to take a risk on someone with a future Hall of Fame track record. For some teams, a gamble on Rodgers would make some sense; he still has talent in that right arm, after all, and QB play is at a premium around the league. For others, however, he would be a disaster.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
On paper, you can sort of see it. We know that Tom Brady has immense respect for Rodgers, and Pete Carroll didn't sign on to this job to go through a lengthy rebuild. There's some talent here, and with the right offseason moves, you could see the Raiders competing for a Wild Card spot in 2025.
But signing Rodgers doesn't just happen on paper. It happens in the real world, and that's where things tend to go horribly wrong for the Raiders as a franchise. Rodgers may want to bring Davante Adams with him, but neither Adams nor Vegas likely has much interest in a reunion, and that only opens the door to even more questionable members of the Rodgers entourage following him to the desert. Any team taking Rodgers on will need strong leadership and steady infrastructure, two things that Vegas has been lacking for years if not decades now.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Speaking of a need for leadership and steady infrastructure. The Steelers are currently mired in a he-said, he-said war of thinly sourced words with Russell Wilson, leaving fans to try and divine just who did what to whom (and who was ignoring whose play calls) amid the team's dismal close to the 2024 season. Why would Pittsburgh follow an aging, physically diminished quarterback with a penchant for passive-aggressive behavior with ... another one of those?
Of course, Rodgers still has more physical gifts than Wilson does at this point in their respective careers. But is he really the guy to finally tame George Pickens? How will Rodgers hold up behind an offensive line that had a hard time keeping either Wilson or Justin Fields upright last year? Mike Tomlin wouldn't seem to take kindly to Rodgers' particular brand of nonsense, and this just seems like a powder keg waiting to explode.
1. New York Giants
How funny would it be if Rodgers got to stick around at MetLife Stadium after all? Of course, while it would produce some wonderful content, this would be a mistake in about a thousand different ways for both sides.
New York couldn't keep Rodgers upright, and we've already seen what that movie looks like over the last few months. He also seems like a terrible personality fit with the often-fiery Brian Daboll. And from Rodgers' perspective, it's hard to see how a team that hasn't made the playoffs in nearly a decade would be an attractive landing spot for a guy looking to win big right away. Then again, both Daboll and Joe Schoen are on the hottest of seats entering 2025, while Rodgers doesn't know how many chances he'll get moving forward, and desperation can make some strange bedfellows.