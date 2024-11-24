3 Atlanta Braves we're glad will be gone by Spring Training 2025: Answer for Arcia
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves season did not end as planned. Frankly, the same can be said for 29 other MLB teams. However, the Braves entered the 2024 MLB season with World Series or bust expectations. Atlanta's lineup was historically-good in 2023, and their rotation got even better following the additions of Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez. On paper, they were a slam dunk contender. However, paper champions don't always perform up to expectations.
Sure, the Braves made the postseason this season, but they were sent packing by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card round. The lineup struggled, so much so that hitting coach Kevin Seltzer was sent packing. Injuries to Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. were impossible to overcome.
Next season could be different, but changes must be made. Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos got a head start, getting rid of Jorge Soler and Travis d'Arnaud, two former Braves World Series heroes who will surely be missed. They hired a new hitting coach in Tim Hyers. Yet, that's just the beginning.
3. Ramon Laureano wasn't needed, and the Braves know it
Atlanta Braves slugger Ramon Laureano caught on with the team last season as a fourth outfielder, and was needed more than expected following Acuña Jr.'s season-ending injury. Despite a tough start to the campaign, Laureano actually came in handy late in the season, hitting .296/.327/.505 with 10 homers across 226 plate appearances. Those numbers should land him at least a spring training invite elsewhere, but this is a good sign for Braves fans waiting on Alex Anthopoulos next move.
The Braves need outfield depth they can count on. Last season showcased that. The likes of Teoscar Hernandez have been linked to the ATL. Hernandez is an elite power threat who would be an ideal addition to the Braves lineup. He would also send a message to the Dodgers, as Los Angeles won the World Series in October thanks in part to Hernandez.
2. Adam Duvall was abysmal for the Braves last season
Oh, Adam Duvall. The Braves signed Duvall in part thanks to his excellent 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox. Few saw that coming, as Duvall had a positive WAR and .834 OPS in 92 games for Boston.
However, Duvall couldn't deliver that same punch in Atlanta, despite being in familiar stomping grounds. The Braves and Duvall will always have 2021, but that was also a long time ago. Atlanta needs to move on, and Duvall is a free agent for a reason. Unless Anthopoulos is desperate for outfield depth this offseason – and we can only hope he learned his lesson last winter – the 36-year-old will have to find a home elsewhere. It's for the best. FanSided's Zack Pressnell said it best as the Braves season ended – this pair needs a fresh start.
"Duvall sits on an expiring contract, which makes him a candidate to not return already. Besides that, he's slashing a horrendous .184/.244/.328 in 100 games this season. The outfielder is worth a WAR well into the negatives and he's honestly just hurting the Braves whenever he's in the lineup. Baseball is a business, at the end of the day, and the front office has to do whatever is best for business," Pressnell wrote.
1. Braves should pony up for an Orlando Arcia replacement
Orlando Arcia was a great storyline for the Braves in 2023. He was acquired for relatively cheap from the Milwaukee Brewers, as a former failed top prospect Atlanta helped revive. Arcia even made the NL All-Star team that year before it all went downhill fast. First, Arcia gave Bryce Harper and the Phillies bulletin-board material, which they used to defeat the Braves that October. Arcia followed that up with a subpar campaign last year, in which he accumulated just 0.6 WAR and had a .621 OPS, which is well below the league average.
Arcia is solid enough defensively to be a full-time member of the Braves infield. Yet, if this team has true World Series aspirations for 2025, they could use an improvement. Thankfully for them, Willy Adames is a free agent. Atlanta has already been linked to Adames and while he's slightly worse than Arcia defensively, he more than makes up for it at the plate.
If Adames price tag comes down slightly this winter, expect Anthopoulos to jump at the opportunity. If not, the Braves could look to the trade market to finally find their long-term answer at the position.