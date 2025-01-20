3 Baltimore Ravens who won’t be back after playoff exit: Mark Andrews drop seals fate
It's hard to envision a more heartbreaking defeat than the one that the Baltimore Ravens just went through. Despite losing the turnover battle handily and never really feeling as if they were in control, the Ravens were a two-point conversion away from tying their Divisional Round duel against the Buffalo Bills. However, fittingly, in a night of mistakes, Mark Andrews dropped a pass he'd normally reel in 99 times out of 100.
Thus, Baltimore's season, which had so much promise, came to an end earlier than it did last season. This Ravens team looked to be as talented as any in the NFL, but they didn't even make it to the AFC Championship Game.
Now, Baltimore's focus turns to the offseason. Most of the core of this roster will be in place, but these three players likely won't be back.
3. The Ravens should pursue an upgrade over Nelson Agholor
Nelson Agholor was a decent enough WR3 for the Ravens in 2023 but saw his production take a dip in 2024. The 31-year-old recorded just 14 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns in 14 regular season games, and he had just one reception on two targets in the playoffs. Agholor, for the most part was a complete non-factor for the Ravens this past season.
One of Baltimore's goals this offseason, if possible, should be to add a WR2 to pair alongside Zay Flowers. Whether that goal is achievable in their cap situation remains to be seen, but even a guy like Tylan Wallace was more featured in the playoffs.
At the end of the day, there's little reason to bring Agholor, a 31-year-old coming off his least productive season, back. The Ravens should look for an upgrade but might end up doing that from within.
2. Brandon Stephens' down year will lead to his departure from the Ravens
Brandon Stephens entered the 2024 season with a ton of hype thanks to what was a breakout year in 2023. Unfortunately, he was part of the reason that Baltimore's secondary looked as underwhelming as it did for much of the 2024 season.
According to PFF, Stephens allowed the fifth-most receptions among 223 cornerbacks and had the 153rd-best overall grade. Quarterbacks had a 106.1 rating when targeting him. That, from a guy who was supposed to be a No. 1 corner, is simply not good enough.
Now, the 27-year-old is set to hit free agency, and it's really tough to envision the Ravens being super eager to bring him back following such a down year. They might be open to it on a cheap deal, but it might be better for both parties to get a fresh start.
1. Mark Andrews' Ravens tenure came to an ugly end
Sunday's game could not have gone much worse for the Ravens' all-time leader in touchdowns, Mark Andrews. Not only did he lose a fumble in Baltimore's defeat, but he dropped what would've been the game-tying two-point conversion attempt. It might seem a little overreactive to have him among those who won't be back, but I promise you, it isn't.
Andrews just finished up what might've been his least productive season since his rookie year back in 2018. He did lead the team with 11 touchdown receptions in the regular season but also ranked behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in targets (69) and yards (673). He was their best tight end, but Isaiah Likely was as involved in Baltimore's offense as he has been, setting career highs in virtually every category.
The Ravens can save all but a fraction of Andrews' upcoming cap hit in the final year of his deal by releasing him, giving the team much-needed flexibility while also creating more targets for Likely.
Cutting Andrews was worth Ravens GM Eric DeCosta thinking about even before his rough game on Sunday. That, on top of their ability to save money and open more targets up for Likely make it more than just a remote possibility that the Ravens part with one of the best pass catchers in the history of their franchise.
It would be a disappointing ending, but if emotion is taken out of this decision, cutting (or trading) Andrews makes the most sense.