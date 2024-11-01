3 Ben Simmons landing spots if Nets cut ties with former All-Star
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly preparing to part ways with Ben Simmons, as his role on the team has dwindled in light of Brooklyn’s pivot toward rebuilding. Although nothing official has been stated about Simmons’ status with the Nets, a buyout seems likely. Simmons has started for Brooklyn this season but has managed just 5.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 24 minutes per game. Despite his high salary in the final year of his contract, Simmons' contributions have been limited, hinting that the Nets might prioritize a youth-centered rebuild for the rest of the year. With buyouts traditionally occurring closer to the trade deadline, here are three teams that could benefit from Simmons' skillset if he’s available for a move.
3. Golden State Warriors
The Warriors have been the most frequently mentioned potential landing spot for Simmons, especially after NBA analyst Bill Simmons recently described him as a "great fit" alongside Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ dynamic style. Golden State has exceeded early-season expectations, starting off with a 4-1 record, and they appear to be smoothly transitioning after Klay Thompson's departure in free agency. The additions of De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield have filled some of the scoring and defensive voids, with both players making a noticeable impact.
However, all eyes are on forward Jonathan Kuminga, who enters his fourth season with Golden State without a contract extension. Kuminga has struggled to secure a regular starting spot and has unofficially become the team’s sixth man under head coach Steve Kerr. If Golden State were to trade Kuminga, Simmons could step in as a bench option, bringing size, defensive versatility and valuable experience. His past performance with the Philadelphia 76ers demonstrated his strengths as an off-ball playmaker and his ability to operate in pick-and-roll scenarios. Although Simmons’ offense has diminished recently, pairing him with skilled facilitators like Curry and Draymond Green could maximize his playmaking abilities. Given the Warriors’ trajectory, adding Simmons could deepen their rotation and bolster an already exciting and competitive lineup.
2. Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks are off to a challenging 1-4 start under embattled head coach Doc Rivers, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Fans have been quick to point out the early shortcomings in Milwaukee’s performance, especially in light of Khris Middleton's absence as he continues rehabbing from ankle surgery. Middleton's absence has amplified the Bucks’ need for another playmaker who can alleviate the offensive pressure on Damian Lillard, particularly as additions like Delon Wright and Gary Trent Jr. haven’t had the impact the team anticipated. Neither has managed to average above 10 points, even with increased playing time, leaving the Bucks seeking ways to reignite their offense.
This is where Simmons could play a role. While he may not contribute heavily to the scoring column, Simmons could step in as a secondary playmaker off the bench, giving the Bucks depth and defensive strength. Simmons' skill set aligns with Milwaukee’s needs, particularly since he thrives in complementary roles that do not require him to lead the offense. Milwaukee's bench has a net rating of -1.9, a metric that reveals the team’s struggles when their reserves are on the court. Simmons could bring the playmaking, defense and energy needed to boost the Bucks’ pace, especially given that Milwaukee currently ranks sixth in league-wide pace. As a bench player, he could balance the Bucks’ rotation, providing a defensive boost to counterbalance Bobby Portis’ scoring and potentially lifting the Bucks out of their early slump.
1. Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the few teams that have benefited from a coaching change, as new head coach JJ Redick has breathed new life into their playing style. Redick’s proactive approach has energized the Lakers fanbase, as he’s frequently seen drawing up plays and engaging with the team during crucial moments. The Lakers have remained competitive in the early season, even though they’ve recently dropped games to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns. Despite these setbacks, the team has shown resilience and adaptability, especially as they cope with injuries to big men Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Adding Ben Simmons could address a few critical gaps in the Lakers' roster. Gabe Vincent has struggled to contribute off the bench, averaging only 3.4 points and 0.4 assists in 17.2 minutes. Simmons could slot in as a backup point guard, providing playmaking off the bench when D’Angelo Russell rests. While his scoring may not be substantial, Simmons’ passing and basketball IQ could create opportunities for players like Dalton Knecht and Austin Reaves in spot-up shooting situations. Redick's preference for pick-and-roll plays centered around Anthony Davis could also suit Simmons, who has the athleticism and size to be an effective roller. Simmons' role on the Lakers would allow him to focus on facilitating rather than scoring, which aligns with his natural playing style and could bring stability to the Lakers' rotation.
As the trade deadline approaches, Simmons will have limited time to prove he can still make an impact. Whether he ends up with the Warriors, Bucks, Lakers or another franchise, Simmons’ future will be defined by his adaptability and the specific role he’s asked to play. For a player who once showed All-Star promise, this buyout could be a chance for Simmons to reclaim his footing in the NBA.