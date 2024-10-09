3 best Matthew Stafford trade destinations with injured Rams falling out of contention
The trade deadline is upcoming and that means it’s the perfect time to explore, both realistic and unrealistic, moves teams could consider. As the Los Angeles Rams are trending in the wrong direction and injuries certainly playing a role in that, they may offload veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the draft compensation.
Stafford arrived in Los Angeles and did exactly what was needed. His first season he led the Rams to a Super Bowl and he got his first playoff win in his NFL career. The Rams felt they were a quarterback away from being the best team in the NFL for a season and Stafford proved that to be true.
Now, three years later, he and the Rams are in an odd position. He could remain with the team through his contract, which ends in 2026, and maybe make the most of an injury-riddled season. But it seems more likely the Rams capitalize on what they could get for him.
So with roughly a month left until the trade deadline, who are some realistic options that would consider calling the Rams and inquiring about Stafford?
3 best Matthew Stafford trade destinations with Rams falling out of contention
3. Miami Dolphins
This seems like a longshot, but it isn’t necessarily a terrible decision either. Miami needs a quarterback and with the receivers they have, they could salvage the season as Tua Tagovailoa’s return is uncertain.
The Dolphins have hobbled to a 2-3 start to the season. And while they want to keep their options open to Tagovailoa’s return at some point this season, what if he doesn’t? It could be smart to grab Stafford and potentially get into the conversation of being a top team in the AFC.
Again, it’s not likely, but it might be worth simply seeing what the Rams would even ask for in return, if Tagovailoa's return date is still unknown.
2. Tennessee Titans
The Titans have one of the worst passing offenses this season and Will Levis has been underwhelming. The Rams on the other hand have a top 10 passing offense. With the weapons the Titans have, Stafford joining that could be the key to turning the Titans’ season around.
Tennessee is currently 1-3 and third in the AFC South. The Texans are the clear frontrunner in the division and it doesn’t seem like any team in the division will slow them down. But if Stafford ends up in Nashville, the Titans could flip things back in their favor and contend for a playoff spot this season.
1. New York Giants
Daniel Jones has been disappointing to say the least. The Giants committed long term to Jones via a contract extension. If the Rams don’t turn things around, the Giants should be one of the teams interested in adding Stafford.
Malik Nabers has had a solid rookie season and with a quarterback like Stafford, the Giants could contend as one of the top teams in the NFC East. While statistically Jones has had a decent 2024 season so far,. But the question becomes consistency. A good regular season doesn’t result in playoff success and certainly doesn’t mean it will be consistent.
The Giants don’t have to be the first team to call, but they might regret not asking what it would take to lure Stafford to their squad if he becomes available.