Buy or sell? Daniel Jones is actually good now and the Giants have life because of it
By Austen Bundy
The New York Football Giants are in a very precarious position. They sit at 2-3 after a surprising win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a game they were heavily expected to lose without star rookie receiver Malik Nabers and top rusher Devin Singletary.
New York's stacked defense stepped up at pivotal points and its special teams redeemed a first quarter goal line fumble by the offense which was recovered for a 102-yard touchdown, blocking the potential game-tying field goal and returning that for a game-sealing score.
But the Giants offense, led by inconsistent quarterback Daniel Jones, was the most surprising part of the game.
Jones tossed 257 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, making throws like this 30-yard dime to receiver Darius Slayton in the end zone look mind-numbingly easy.
Oh no, is Daniel Jones good again? Giants fans will find out
Jones has thrown three consecutive 200+ yard games for the first time since Weeks 11-13 during the 2022 season. His 1,138 total passing yards this year are better than his 2022, 2020 and 2019 seasons through five games and he's on pace for a 3,869 yard season, which would be a career high.
New York general manager Joe Schoen might be in a tough position if Jones keeps this effort up. Although, the 27-year-old's past inconsistencies would point to his numbers being more in the human realm by year's end.
The Giants' 2-3 start could very well be 4-1 if it weren't for some critical mistakes (not all Jones' fault). If New York had a viable kicker in Week 2, then it surely wouldn't have lost to a Washington Commanders team that kicked only field goals. And having a little more discipline (or better refs) against Dallas could've seen a win through on Thursday Night Football.
Now that Jones has a serious No. 1 weapon in Nabers (who has accounted for 34 percent of Jones' passing yards this year), Schoen might roll the dice on his chosen passer one more time and utilize the team's first-round selection on another major tool -- Boise State's Ashton Jeanty as a Saquon Barkley replacement, anyone?