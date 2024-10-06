Giants reach new depressing low allowing 101-yard scoop-and-score
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants are officially the new Bungles. Things could be going great one moment and then the next the whole train has come off the rails and you just cannot look away from the carnage.
That's essentially what happened Sunday during New York's first drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. It was their longest sustained drive of the season at 94 yards and over 10 minutes long.
Needing just a foot to cross the goal line, running back Eric Gray went head first into the pile and looked to have broken the plane before the ball came loose and was recovered by Seattle's Rayshawn Jenkins who ran it back 101 yards for a touchdown - a franchise record.
Commiserating Giants fans lose their last shred of sanity online
Sunday's record scoop-and-score was just the latest episode of misery for Giants fans as the franchise continues its death spiral post-2022 playoff run.
Speaking of that Daniel Jones fumble...
And to add insult to injury on the scoop-and-score, the TV replay clearly showed Gray broke the plane before the ball ever comes loose in the endzone. But the officials conveniently missed it and fans can continue to yell into the void.
We're only in Week 5 but New York fans will already be looking forward to next April and who their first-round Draft selection will be.
There's bound to be a plethora of solid passers to replace Jones or maybe they should take a generational running back like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty — could he be the next Saquon Barkley?
Either way, it's time to buckle up Giants fans. This is going to be a long and disappointing road filled with plenty more moments like we witnessed Sunday. Embrace the suck and it will pay off eventually (we hope).