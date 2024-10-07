Giants rectify early fumble with game-sealing, blocked field goal TD to stun Seahawks: Best memes, tweets
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants pulled off one of the unlikeliest wins of the 2024 season. They were without their top offensive producer in rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (out with a concussion) and first-string running back Devin Singletary but still found ways to get into the endzone.
Well, except for their first drive. After quarterback Daniel Jones nearly fumbled the ball away on the first play of the game, he sustained a 94-yard drive to Seattle's one-yard line.
But running back Eric Gray fumbled the ball (or did he?) on the goal line and it was returned 102-yards for franchise-record fumble recovery touchdown.
Oh how the turn tables! Giants and fans troll Seattle after unusual Week 5 win
With a 23-20 lead, New York looked like it was going to blow the game after it had to punt back to Seattle with roughly two minutes to play.
The Seahawks made it into field goal range and looked like they were going to send the game to overtime - until Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons leaped over the center and blocked the kick which was (ironically) recovered by wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a game-sealing touchdown. Oh how the turn tables...
The win was certainly unusual and unlikely, NFL Network's site experts all picked Seattle to win. The team utilized *chef's kiss* quality memes to troll and fans had some pretty hysterical real-time reactions.
Even the players wanted to get in on all the hype. Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson went live on his Instagram in the post-game locker room, seen dancing and singing with teammates.
However, head coach Brian Daboll can be heard bellowing in the background, "Stop posting that s***!" A clear reminder that despite the big win, business is still business and team policy about locker room privacy is final.
New York (2-3) now heads home to prepare for a Week 6 bout with the struggling Cincinnati Bengals (1-4), a game that will be extremely tough but looks entirely winnable if Nabers and Singletary return.