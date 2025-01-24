3 biggest Western Conference 2024-25 NBA All-Star starter snubs and who they should replace
The 2024 All-Star Game starters have officially been announced for the Western Conference, with familiar faces like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic making the cut. After votes from fans, media, and current players, the debate over which players were snubbed has already begun. Here’s a look at some of the most notable players who should’ve been starters and why they deserved a spot.
Domantas Sabonis should replace Kevin Durant
Domantas Sabonis has been instrumental in the Sacramento Kings’ turnaround under new head coach Doug Christie. The 2023-2024 season has seen him post impressive numbers: 20.9 points, 14.3 rebounds (leading the league), and 48.5 percent shooting from 3. Sabonis has been a driving force behind the Kings’ 10-2 run over the last 12 games.
Despite being snubbed in previous years, Sabonis’ contributions should have earned him a starting spot over Kevin Durant, who is a 13-time All-Star and has been selected as a starter 12 times. Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists this season, but his Phoenix Suns are currently struggling with a 22-21 record, and Durant has missed 11 games due to injury. Sabonis has been more consistent and impactful this season, making a strong case for a starting role.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Anthony Edwards should replace Stephen Curry
Anthony Edwards has been on fire this season, averaging 26.2 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league. He also leads the NBA in 3-pointers made with 184. Despite the Minnesota Timberwolves’ struggles, Edwards has taken on the offensive burden and should have earned a starting spot over Stephen Curry.
Curry, making his 11th All-Star appearance and 10th as a starter, is averaging 22.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.2 rebounds. However, the Golden State Warriors are 21-22, and Curry’s performance has dipped to his lowest in over a decade. While Curry remains a fan favorite, Edwards’ stellar season warrants recognition as a starter, especially given the Warriors’ struggles this year.
Victor Wembanyama could also replace Kevin Durant
Victor Wembanyama has been nothing short of extraordinary in his rookie season, averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 4.0 blocks. His presence has been a major reason the San Antonio Spurs are in the mix for a play-in spot. Despite the Spurs’ worse record than the Suns, Wembanyama has played more games and has had a more consistent impact on the court.
Wembanyama’s talent and influence on the game have been undeniable, and his inclusion as a starter would not only showcase a generational talent but also bring significant excitement to the All-Star Game.