3 bold predictions for Bills vs. Colts in Week 10
By Luke Norris
With a dramatic 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will ride a four-game winning streak into their Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, who have now dropped two straight after taking a 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
While Buffalo is a four-point favorite here, even with Keon Coleman officially ruled out with a wrist injury, it's interesting to note that the Bills haven't scored a road win over the Colts in more than a quarter-century, their last coming on October 11, 1998.
That's back when the two teams were playing twice a year, as the Colts were then still a member of the AFC East. Things changed, of course, when division realignment occurred in 2002 with the addition of the Houston Texans to the league, thus moving the Colts to the AFC South.
This six-game losing streak in Indianapolis obviously has nothing to do with this week's matchup, but again, it's worth noting.
Even with Coleman out and Josh Allen maybe not having Amari Cooper or Mack Hollins at his disposal either, the Bills should still be able to pick up a fifth straight victory here. The Buffalo defense has improved immensely in recent weeks, and it's not as if the Indy offense is one of the most potent in the NFL, even with Joe Flacco taking over for Anthony Richardson.
The biggest thing that could get the Bills this week would be a lack of focus, as it'd be very easy for them to be looking ahead to their Week 11 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. But Sean McDermott should have his squad ready to go. And with that said, here are a few predictions for this Week 10 contest.
James Cook and Ray Davis will combine for 150+ rushing yards
With Allen maybe having fewer pass-catching options on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bills utilize the run a bit more, which they may have done even if the receiving corps wasn't banged up.
Entering Week 10, the Colts have allowed 149.8 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the league. Only the Carolina Panthers (159.3) have given up more.
After recording 34 rushing attempts for 164 yards in their 31-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, the Bills ran the ball just 19 times against the Dolphins, gaining 94 yards.
We're expecting the Buffalo rushing attack to look a lot more like it did against Seattle this week. As such, we're calling for James Cook and Ray Davis to combine for at least 150 yards on the ground.
Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox will combine for 100+ receiving yards
Even with the aforementioned injury issues at wide receiver, it's not as if Josh Allen won't be throwing the football. After all, it's not as if the Colts have been great against the pass either, giving up 233.8 yards per game through the air, the seventh-most in the NFL.
Khalil Shakir, the Bills' leading wideout in terms of yardage this season, will still be on the field. In addition, Allen has one of the top tight-end duos in the league at his disposal in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox
Kincaid has already seen the most targets from Allen this season, with 54. And while Knox's touches have gone down since his Pro Bowl season in 2022, thanks largely in part to Kincaid's emergence, he's still a viable option. And we're thinking he'll see far more targets this Sunday than he has in recent weeks.
Given the issues at wideout, combined with the fact that the Colts have allowed the seventh-most yards to tight ends in 2024, Kincaid and Knox should be able to notch at least 100 yards between the two of them. And at least one of them will find the end zone, as Indy has also given up the third-most touchdowns (tied) to tight ends.
The Bills won't trail the Colts for a single second
lt's no secret that the Bills have gotten off to several slow starts this season.
In four of their nine games, they failed to score first. And in five of nine games, they've trailed at halftime, a list that includes this past Sunday against Miami.
In the five games in which they've been behind at the break, Buffalo was outscored by a combined total of 75-29 in the first 30 minutes, only to win the second half by a combined margin of 96-41. From an overall standpoint, Buffalo has outscored opponents 146-58 over the final 30 minutes, including a 24-17 advantage over the Dolphins this past week.
We're thinking the Bills won't have to worry about that against Indianapolis. In fact, we'll take it a bit further and predict that Buffalo won't trail for a single second in this game. They'll take a 7-0 lead early on a James Cook touchdown run and will ultimately coast to a 27-14 win.
Book it.